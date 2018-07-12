Samantha Bee Receives Emmy Nod Despite Calling Ivanka Trump The C-Word

Talk show host Samantha Bee has received an Emmy nod despite calling Ivanka Trump the “c-word” in a controversy that involved her father, President Trump. Bee hosts the TBS show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, unabashedly voicing her fiery opinions about politics and current events to a captive audience.

Full Frontal earned a nomination for best variety talk series, as well as best live variety special for its “Great American Puerto Rico” episode this past March.

Bee ignited controversy on Full Frontal when she called Ivanka the c-word on a May episode and advertisers including Autotrader.com and State Farm vowed to pull funding from her show. According to the Hollywood Reporter, network management increased screening over the show in an effort to not alarm advertisers.

“Of course it’s really challenging,” she said to the L.A. Times about the controversy. “The frenzy is real – the speed of everything – but I have to say that I’m a part of feeding the frenzy myself. This is the reality of being in the public eye; it’s a reality of being an outspoken person now.”

She describes life in the public eye as “not a great feeling,” but that she can’t be a part of the entertainment world and rail against the culture.

Bee added, “It’s going to take me a long time to figure out how I feel about it. It’s a unique experience to have the president tweet about you – it unleashes winged creatures in a way that’s very unique. I didn’t relish it and I’m glad that individual event is behind me for sure, but I can’t imagine it won’t happen again because what I say is very challenging. ”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Her former colleague, Daily Show host Jon Stewart, stood behind Bee during the controversy, instead shifting blame to the Trump administration. Stewart referred to the anger of the political right as a “game.”

Following the controversy, Bee apologized on the next episode and claimed to have regrets over the comment. She described that using the anti-woman expletive to describe the president’s daughter “crossed a line” and was “inappropriate.”

This is not the first time Full Frontal has received Emmys nods in recent memory. The show also earned a nomination for best variety talk series and best writing in a variety talk series in 2017. It went on to win best writing for a variety special for its “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” that year.