Melania’s Yellow J. Mendel Gown Exudes High Fashion As She Heads To Gala At Blenheim Palace With Trump

Melania wore a stunning $6,600 soft yellow J. Mendel dress to the black-tie gala at Blenheim Palace.

Melania arrived at a black-tie gala at Blenheim Palace in a glamorous soft-yellow $6,600 J. Mendel dress, looking chic in the high-fashion outfit for the important night. The off-the-shoulder dress has pleated sleeves and flowing chiffon that cascades down to the ground. Along with the dress, Melania wore silk pumps by Manolo Blahnik, and wore her hair down in a simple blowout, detailed the Daily Mail.

Some even likened Melania to Belle from Beauty and the Beast, which would make Trump the “Beast,” — a fitting statement for those who disagree with Trump’s presidency. The J. Mendel dress is fitting for any formal event, even including a Hollywood award ceremony, hinted The Telegraph. Trump wore a simple black tux and a black bow tie for the event.

Melania and Trump arrived by helicopter and a presidential limousine. From there, the British prime minister greeted them as they all watched a performance by the British military marching band and a bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace.” Meanwhile, protesters showed up along the path to the palace.

The menu is expected to include Scottish salmon, English Hereford beef, and strawberries with clotted cream ice cream, reported the BBC. There are expected to be 150 invited guests in total, with only one person, Baroness Martha Lane-Fox, that publicly declined to attend.

Trump and May are expected to discuss trade post-Brexit, as May said that the opportunity was open to “boost trade links and strengthen co-operation on security.”

The Queen is expected to be absent from the dinner, however. On the other hand, many British business leaders are were invited to attend, reported CNN.

Blenheim Palace is historically significant. It’s the birthplace of Winston Churchill, which holds special meaning for Trump, who calls Churchill one of his heroes. Moreover, there’s a bit of American history tied into the palace, as Consuelo Vanderbilt married the 9th Duke of Marlborough, which led to the Duke receiving around $2.5 million in today’s currency. That money was used to repair the palace that had fallen into disrepair by the late 19th century. So it appears that choosing Blenheim Palace was an apt decision.

While protests in the UK against the Trump administration have been long expected, Trump himself brushed it off and said that “They like me a lot in the U.K…. They agree with me on immigration. I’m going to a pretty hot spot right now, a lot of resignations,” said the New York Times.