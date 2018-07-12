Stassi Schroeder Just Shared A New Photo On Instagram And Now, Fans Think She’s Pregnant

Why do 'Pump Rules' fans think Stassi Schroeder is expecting?

Stassi Schroeder posted an image of herself and her co-stars on Instagram after the latest Girls Night In event at SUR Restaurant and a short time later, the Vanderpump Rules star was faced with online rumors of a possible pregnancy.

In Schroeder’s Instagram photo, no potential baby bump was seen but because she was sporting a very baggy outfit as her co-stars wore sexy nighties, fans suspected that she may be hiding a baby bump.

“I’m here for the girls… and goat cheese balls,” she wrote in the caption of her photo.

With Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, and Ariana Madix standing alongside her in racy black lace outfits, Schroeder posed in a silk button-down pajama set. Billie Lee and Katie Maloney were also in the photo and wore black and white outfits to the event.

“You look pregnant,” one person wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“I heard she is pregnant,” added another.

Although some fans were left wondering if Schroeder is secretly pregnant after seeing the image, she hasn’t appeared to look pregnant in any of her recent photos, nor has she spoken at all about starting a family anytime soon. That said, she is involved in a serious relationship with Beau Clark and the couple is believed to be living together in Los Angeles at this time.

Stassi Schroeder began dating Beau Clark last year after her relationship with Patrick Meagher came to an abrupt end after filming wrapped on Vanderpump Rules Season 6. As fans will recall, Schroeder and Meagher dated on and off for four years but Meagher failed to appear on the show until Season 6 when he finally agreed to film scenes with Schroeder and her co-stars.

Last month, during an interview with Us Weekly, Schroeder gushed over her romance with Clark and said that she’s never been so happy in a relationship.

“I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this,” the reality star said, according to a report from OK! Magazine. “I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.