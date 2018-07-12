Rita Ora Reveals Lacy Lingerie In Racy Instagram Snapshots As She Heads To Las Vegas

In some of her recent Instagram photos, Rita Ora almost looked like she was ready to parachute out of the plane that she was about to catch from London to Las Vegas. However, most paratroopers don’t wear exposed lingerie underneath their flight suits.

On Thursday, Rita Ora took to Instagram to reveal that she had a crazy day ahead of her. According to the 27-year-old “Girls” singer, she was flying to Sin City for 24 hours before heading to Manchester for the weekend. However, Rita didn’t seem stressed out about her hectic schedule at all. In the four photos that she included with the post about her weekend plans, she looked totally chill.

In the images, the blonde British bombshell is rocking a baggy, bright red jumpsuit that appears to be military inspired. She made her blazing ruby ensemble red-hot by unzipping it all the way down to her navel, flashing the fancy black bra that she was rocking underneath it.

Rita Ora’s first photo in the slideshow below gives her admirers an up-close view of the “Black Widow” singer’s black lacy bra and her full lips, which have been painted a matte crimson shade that perfectly color-coordinates with her jumpsuit. The third photo provides a better look at her partially unzipped garment, which is nipped in at the waist to show off her hourglass curves. In the fourth photo, she appears to be readjusting her bra a bit. Rita didn’t reveal whether she boarded her flight with her underwear exposed.

According to Las Vegas Weekly, Rita Ora is scheduled to perform at The Flamingo’s Go Pool dayclub on Friday. She’ll then leave Las Vegas and head back to Manchester, where she’ll take the stage at Manchester Arena on Saturday. As reported by Planet Radio, she’s one the many big names set to perform at Hits Radio Live. Other musicians slated to appear at the event include pop group Take That and Ora’s “For You” collaborator, former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Ora will also be busy on Sunday afternoon. As reported by The Manchester Evening Standard, she’s scheduled to perform a free concert at the Intu Trafford Centre. The event is being held by the Huawei telecommunications company in celebration of the launch of its P20 lite phone.

According to her website, Rita Ora won’t get much of a break before she has to hit the skies again. On July 17, she’ll take the stage at the Moon & Stars Festival in Locarno, Switzerland. This will kick off a summer of globetrotting for the the “PROUD” singer, who will eventually return to Manchester on August 24 for the 2018 Manchester Pride Festival.