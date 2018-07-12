Kenya Moore Dons Sports Bra To Show Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly after making the announcement on the reunion show.

The 47-year-old mother-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a sports bra and leggings.

In an Instagram post, first seen on Radar Online, Moore gives fans an update on her “miracle baby” and describes how the pregnancy is affecting her.

“Baby Daly is growing! I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings. Actually, I’m eating less [because] baby is moving up.”

The former model and reality TV star also updated her fans on her baby’s health.

“So far all the tests and ultrasounds say [the] baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family!”

Moore added motivational hashtags letting her supporters know it is never too late as she is starting a family at the age of 47.

Kenya joined Real Housewives of Atlanta for its fifth season and has spoken about her desire to start a family for several years.

Page Six reports that Kenya will not be returning for Season 11 of RHOA. The report says that she was offered a part-time role but refused due to the reduction in her salary.

The publication previously reported that pregnant Moore did not attend a cast trip to support NeNe Leakes in Florida last month. This seems to indicate that she is not filming with the cast. However, in Season 10, Kenya did not join her castmates to the Barcelona trip.

TMZ reported that Moore was excluded from the trip due to her unwillingness to shoot scenes with her husband Marc Daly. Multiple reports suggest that the 47-year-old is feuding with Real Housewives of Atlanta producers over Daly’s lack of participation in filming.

Kenya Moore has repeatedly denied reports that she has been fired from RHOA, calling it “fake news.”

The former model claimed that she is reviewing her latest offer in an Instagram post but did not divulge any more details.

Eva Marcille joined the cast of RHOA last season; however, there have been no announcements about the cast for Season 11

Radar Online reported that Kenya Moore may receive her own spinoff show or a pregnancy special series.

Kenya married Marc Daly on St. Lucia last June and reportedly angered producers with her secret wedding. The reality TV star hinted at a second wedding on her Bravo blog but this is yet to be confirmed.