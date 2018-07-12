Henry Cavill Facing Backlash For Saying He Won’t Approach Women For Fear Of Being Called A ‘Rapist’

The actor has since issued a statement of apology

Henry Cavill is an actor best known for portraying Superman in the popular DC Comic franchise. Cavill, 35, is currently facing major backlash for his insensitive comments regarding the #MeToo movement. The actor previously claimed that he is now hesitant to approach women for fear of being called a “rapist” and the #MeToo movement is to blame in his opinion.

On Thursday, People reported that Cavill recently sat down for an interview with GQ Australia and during the interview, the Man of Steel actor made some comments about what it’s like to date in the #MeToo era.

Since its establishment in October 2017, the #MeToo movement has provided a voice for men and women to take a stand after facing sexual assault and other unwanted advances. Arising in light of the Harvey Weinstien sexual allegations, many celebrities have bravely come forward since then to tell their stories in the hopes of seeking justice for the accused.

However, it would appear that the Justice League actor doesn’t view the movement in this way and instead, blames it for making his dating life more difficult as he is now unable to carry out his “old-fashioned” methods of how he approaches women.

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice,” he said. “I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that,” he added.

Henry Cavill Is Scared to Flirt with Women Because He'll Be 'Called a Rapist or Something' https://t.co/LnhfVuhdkp — People (@people) July 12, 2018

The Immortals actor goes on to explain why he feels he can longer do this and his fear of being called “a rapist or something” has a lot to do with it.

“It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to called a rapist or something.’ So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.”

The Mission Impossible: Fallout actor admits he’d rather be safe than sorry but being that he is someone in the “public eye,” he feels that his way of thinking has now become necessary.

“I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen? Now? Now you really can’t pursue someone further than, ‘No’. It’s like, ‘OK, cool’. But then there’s the ‘Oh why’d you give up?’ and it’s like ‘Well, because I didn’t want to go to jail?”

Fans immediately took to social media to slam the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor for his highly insensitive and ridiculous comments and also pointed out that Cavill, perhaps unintentionally, gravely insulted women by insinuating that they can’t handle being flirted with and are apparently too stupid to know the difference between flirtatious banter and full-on sexual harassment.

Dear Confused Men like Henry Cavill, No one’s going to call you a rapist for saying, ‘Hello,’ to a woman. They will only call you a rapist if you rape them. Hope this clears up any remaining confusion. Kind Regards,

An Actual Woman. P.S: If still confused, ask yer Ma. — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) July 12, 2018

#henrycavill said in his @GQMagazine interview that the #metoo movement has made him nervous to flirt because he doesn’t want to be called a rapist. He is basically saying that women are so sensitive that they can’t even handle someone flirting with them. Superman can suck it. — Amy Rebollar (@amyrebollar) July 11, 2018

However, there are some Twitter users who are defending the actor and his comments.

So #HenryCavill admits to being afraid that any attempts to flirt could be misconstrued & clearly states he will stop as soon as they say “no” & then thousands of ppl jump on his comments & act like he’s actually committed sexual assault? You’re basically proving him right. — DC Down Under (@DCDownUnder) July 12, 2018

If you're "cancelling" Henry Cavill after what he said because you can't sanction the idea that some men might feel apprehensive even if they do nothing wrong, I question your maturity and education. Even the smallest rumor can start a wildfire. Social media has so much power. — Chris (@Chris_tuffer) July 12, 2018

Realizing how his comments came off, a rep for Cavill released a statement in which the actor apologized for his remarks and insisted that “insensitivity” was not what he was going for, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this, I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future toward a subject that is so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”

While one could commend the actor for wanting to make sure that he is on the right side at all times, fans would agree that Cavill needn’t take such extreme measures to do so.