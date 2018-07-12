52-Year Old Cindy Crawford Proves That She Still Can Rock A Bikini On Canadian Getaway

At the age of 52, Cindy Crawford is still proving that she can rock a bikini like the best of them.

The model, her husband, and two children are currently vacationing at their home in Muskoka, Canada, and Cindy seems to be enjoying her time there so far. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the mother of two was photographed in a barely-there purple patterned bikini that shows off her toned body. Even after having two children, Crawford can still be seen with a tight tummy and toned arms and legs. She is makeup free in the images yet still looks incredibly beautiful, even sans makeup.

It appears as though Crawford has just finished taking a dip as her long dark locks are soaking wet in many of the pictures. The model’s husband, Rande Gerber, was also photographed looking fit in a pair of blue swim trunks. The couple’s children, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber, who are also both models, lounged by the lake with their parents in many of the snapshots. Presley looks great in a pair of black swim shorts while his sister, model Kaia Gerber, stuns in a maroon colored bikini.

Two days ago, the 52-year-old shared a boomerang video to her Instagram page from her getaway. In the video, Crawford can be seen donning a blue kaftan and flapping her wings like a butterfly. The blue lake and a wooded area are behind her in the photo and it looks picture perfect.

Thus far, Crawford’s video has earned her a decent amount of attention with 26,000 likes, 270-plus comments, and over 165,000 views. Many fans told Crawford that they hope she has a nice vacation while a few others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she always looks.

“Welcome back to Muskoka!”

“My first doll was called Cindy after u. U and Naomi are the original bad gal,” another wrote.

“Cindy, you’re so much fun! Been loving your posts,” one more chimed in.

According to Vogue, the family goes for a month every year to their home in Muskoka to get away from the Hollywood scene. The city is located about two hours from Toronto and the house sits on a lake in central Ontario. Their beautiful property is spread out on seven spacious acres. And during their time there, Cindy says that there are no plans and no makeup, they just use the go with the flow mentality. They like to go tubing on their boat and have “docktail” parties.

“The point here is to slow everything down. Life moves quickly, but it will wait,” Crawford says.