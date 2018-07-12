Sterling K. Brown Thanks Academy In Fun Video Following Two Emmy Noms

Last year’s winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for his role as Randall on This Is Us at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sterling K. Brown, is in the mix again! This time the talented actor is nominated in two categories and the roles couldn’t be more different. Once again he is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for his This Is Us role but this time he’s also nominated as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedic turn on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Despite having already won, the actor couldn’t contain his excitement at being nominated again.

He posted a video to Instagram soon after the nominations were revealed Thursday in which he thanks the Television Academy for not only his two nominations but also the nomination for his onscreen dad, Milo Ventimiglia, as well as the show for best drama. Of course, the nomination for Ventimiglia pits the onscreen father and son against each other in the Lead category. Both actors had an incredible year, as Season 2 of the NBC drama really kicked into high gear. They’re also pitted against some tough competition. Rounding out the category are Jason Bateman for Ozark, Ed Harris for Westworld, Matthew Rhys for The Americans, and Jeffrey Wright for Westworld.

In the guest category, Brown will have some stiff competition as well. He faces Katt Williams for Atlanta,

multiple Emmy winner Bryan Cranston for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Broadway’s Hamilton creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda for Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as Donald Glover and Bill Hader, each for Saturday Night Live. The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be televised on NBC on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, it’s back to work for Brown and Ventimiglia, as production has revved back up for Season 3 of This Is Us. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Brown and onscreen wife, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, were first up and shared an adorable video that showed them taking up the “Do The Shiggy Challenge” and the result was hilarious.

Meanwhile, some of the stars and creator Dan Fogelman have teased that Season 3 is going to be their most ambitious one yet. We already know a couple of things that will be explored, thanks to the Season 2 finale’s flash forward. On tap appears to be checking out Jack’s [Ventimiglia] backstory which includes a closer look at his service in Vietnam as well as Chrissy Metz’s character, Kate, dealing with her new husband Toby’s [Chris Sullivan] depression.