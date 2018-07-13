‘Bold And The Beautiful’ & ‘General Hospital’ Soap Vet Ian Buchanan Teaches Newcomer Nia ‘The Stare’ [Video]

Titled 'Soap Moms,' 'GH's' Duke and 'B&B's' Dr. James Warwick teaches Nia Sioux the ropes of soap opera acting.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers are getting to know the new character, Emma Barber, who is played by Nia Sioux. Dance Moms addicts will remember her as a triple threat powerhouse on that show. According to the Inquisitr, she was initially offered a small role as a Forrester Creations intern, alongside Greece’s Prince Achileas Andreas, who plays the role of Simon. However, Sioux impressed Brad Bell so much that he offered her a contract role. But according to a fun clip posted by Bold and the Beautiful, Nia had to undergo some “soap opera orientation.”

The hilarious video shows Sioux’s mother, Holly Frazier, explaining that when her daughter joined the daytime soap, she was required to go through a first rites passage of sorts. It seems as if soap opera veteran Ian Buchanan was chosen to show Sioux the ropes. Both General Hospital fans and Bold and the Beautiful fans are familiar with the formidable actor as Duke Lavery and Dr. James Warwick respectively.

The vet instructs Sioux, “Harder. Stare deeply into the mannequin’s eyes. Try to see the soul.” One has to wonder if she had this training prior to the Xander (Adain Bradley) storyline, and if she was able to make sense of what was hidden in his soul. It certainly seems as if he kept Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and his British accent a well-kept secret.

Frazier complains, “I don’t know why this man has my daughter working with a mannequin, it makes no sense.” Lavery’s techniques may be somewhat strange, but this is the man who had leading ladies such as Finola Hughes (Anna Devane on General Hospital) and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter on Bold and the Beautiful). If he could see in Sheila’s soul, the man has some vision up in there.

He tries to teach her the most revered qualities of a soap star. “Now you see, attitude and sassiness is the two important qualities that you must possess. Now you watch.” He proceeds to show her exactly how to fight for her man. This could be very important material for the coming Zoe and Emma confrontation.

“What are you doing? That’s my man you’re looking at!”

He brings it back home to the woman who in some ways defined Bold and the Beautiful, Stephanie Forrester, played by Susan Flannery. He dressed Sioux in Stephanie’s infamous purple suit. “And finally we call this the ‘Stephanie.'” Sioux and Frazier are both not pleased with the outfit and Frazier protests. She refuses to budge even when he tells her that Flannery won three Emmys in that particular look.

The clip takes a lighthearted stab at the idiosyncrasies that define a soap opera. From the melodramatic stares, to the can’t-touch-me attitude, and even the wacky outfits that soap opera actors are supposed to wear, the video combines truth with a good dose of humor. And if all else fails, that purple suit…Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.