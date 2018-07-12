Laurie Metcalf Earns Emmy Nomination For Cancelled ‘Roseanne’ Revival

Laurie Metcalf is the only member of the Roseanne revival cast to earn a 2018 Emmy nomination. The actress was also nominated for a Tony Award and an Oscar over the past year.

According to a July 12 report by E! Online, Laurie Metcalf has been nominated for playing the role of Jackie Harris in the now cancelled Roseanne revival. The show, which featured all of the original living cast members from the series was a huge hit for ABC. However, fans were stunned when the network announced they would cancel the series after Roseanne Barr wrote an offensive tweet about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett.

Laurie Metcalf joins Saturday Night Live stars Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Alex Borstein, GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally, and Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz in being nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Although the Roseanne revival has been cancelled, Laurie Metcalf has been tapped to return to the franchise in a new spin-off series, which is currently being called The Conners. Metcalf will rejoin the cast members, minus Roseanne Barr, as she steps back into the role of Roseanne’s quirky sister, Jackie.

Laurie Metcalf’s role on Roseanne made her a household name, and she followed up her time on the sitcom by taking roles in the Toy Story franchise, Scream 2, and many more films. She has also garnered praise for her recurring guest starring role as Sheldon Cooper’s mother, Mary Cooper, on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory, and for her time spent on the stage. Most recently, she gained an Oscar nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed film, Lady Bird.

So Roseanne WAS nominated for an Emmy, but it's not what you're thinking–It's all about Laurie Metcalf. https://t.co/qW3WYHToQi pic.twitter.com/XkGYu3GS3B — E! News (@enews) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Laurie Metcalf’s fellow Roseanne co-stars, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, and Sara Gilbert, did not receive recognition for their roles on the series.

“I want to say a huge congratulations to Laurie Metcalf who was nominated for another Emmy,” co-star Sara Gilbert said during her CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, on Wednesday. “That gives her an Emmy, an Oscar and a Tony nomination. She won the Tony, but to be nominated for all three is such an exclusive category of so few people. Congratulations, I love you, Laurie.”

Meanwhile, shows such as Game of Thrones, The Crown, Atlanta, This Is Us, and others gained multiple nominations, as well as the Netflix favorite Stranger Things.

Laurie Metcalf is set to reprise her role as Jackie Harris in the Roseanne spin-off on ABC this fall.