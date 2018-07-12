Chef Bourdain died last month from suicide

Emmy Award nominations were announced today, and Anthony Bourdain, who died last month as a result of suicide, is in the running for six awards for his CNN food travel show, Parts Unknown. Bourdain hung himself last month in a French hotel where he was shooting his last episode of the popular show.

People Magazine says that Bourdain is posthumously up for six awards in various categories.

“The categories include Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.”

In the past, the show hosted by Bourdain has been nominated over thirty times and has won five awards. The New York-based chef traveled the world bring new food and cultures to viewers of CNN and Netflix.

Netflix was due to pull the series last month before Anthony Bourdain took his life, but an overwhelming response has caused the streaming giant to reconsider and keep the series as a whole on for the foreseeable future. The most recent episodes can still be seen on CNN On Demand.

The first episode of Parts Unknown aired in April of 2013 and had Bourdain meeting locals in places which ranged from Berlin to small-town West Virginia. The edgy chef also explored the art scene of each local, and he was always in search of the best of the best.

Bourdain burst onto the national scene in 2000 after writing his first book, says The Hollywood Reporter. Bourdain wrote a tell-all of sorts, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which told the world what was really going on in the kitchens of their favorite New York restaurants. He then went on to do shows like A Cook’s Tour, and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations before he went to CNN to do Parts Unknown.

CNN was left with the difficult task of confirming Bourdain’s death by suicide to the world live on a broadcast on June 8. Bourdain’s body was found by his friend, Chef Eric Ripert.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”