Michael Cohen’s Lawyer Says Trump Could Have Committed This Impeachable Offense In Revealing Interview

Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis has confirmed that his client’s comments to ABC News host George Stephanopoulos earlier this month was essentially a declaration of separation from Trump – the man he once said he will take a bullet for.

Davis recently said that President Trump may have already committed an impeachable offense by lying.

Cohen’s attorney is referencing Comey’s testimony that Trump asked him to dismiss the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Davis said the following in an interview on The Hill’s news program Rising.

“When you have a president lying as part of the abuse of power, such as lying about asking Michael Flynn not to be prosecuted, in that case, I believe James Comey and not Mr. Trump, that type of lie is an abuse of power and that could be an impeachable offense.”

According to Newsweek, Rising co-host Buck Sexton asked Davis if a president can be criminally prosecuted while in office.

“I doubt it, it’s never been an opinion, it’s a Supreme Court decision,” the lawyer responded. “I would say a criminal prosecution of the president is probably not the constitutional answer.”

“Impeachment of the president would be the better answer,” Davis concluded. “But we’ve never had a decision on that question. An opinion from the Justice Department 20 years ago is not a decision.”

NEW: Michael Cohen's new lawyer, Clinton loyalist Lanny Davis is speaking out, saying Cohen has made a declaration of "independence" from Trump: pic.twitter.com/8FD8spZjPw — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) July 10, 2018

Most legal experts suggest that Trump asking for the investigation into Flynn to be dropped is obstruction of justice. However, Trump claimed that Flynn was allegedly fired after lying to Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he conducted with a Russian official.

Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen surprised many observers when he came out against the president. Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis represented President Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

The FBI raided Cohen’s home, hotel, and office in April and are investigating whether he committed campaign finance fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud or illegal lobbying. Despite the numerous charges, Cohen is yet to be charged with a crime.

Cohen’s change of legal strategy came after Trump distanced himself from his longtime lawyer and friend. Trump initially denied that he knew where Cohen got the $130,000 paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels but later admitted that he was represented by his former personal layer.

Some observers have speculated that Cohen may not have much to offer on Trump. While he has hinted at cooperating with prosecutors, some believe Cohen is hoping for a pardon or to have Trump help with his legal bills.