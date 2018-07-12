Lisa Rinna Shares A Very Revealing Selfie To Celebrate Her 55th Birthday

Lisa Rinna celebrated her 55th birthday with a photo of herself in her birthday suit. The former Days of our Lives and Real Housewives star posted a nude picture of herself in honor of her special day.

According to a July 11 report by Hollywood Life, Lisa Rinna seemingly felt like showing off her toned body on her 55th birthday. Rinna decided to post the racy photo of herself, in which she appears fully nude. In the picture, Lisa is seen standing in front of her a glass door, with the reflection of the items around her covering her body in the most delicate spots.

While many of Rinna’s fans saw the photo and praised her for staying in shape over the years, the snapshot ultimately violated Instagram’s no nudity policy and was taken down by the social media site. Lisa had captioned the photo “birthday suit,” and had taken a photo from the same spot only days earlier, wearing a bikini.

As many fans already know, Lisa Rinna is not shy when it comes to showing off her body. The actress has posed in the nude before, even doing photo shoots for Playboy in 1998 and then again in 2009. Rinna also loves to share snapshots of herself in bikinis, and fans love the confidence she exudes even as she ages.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna has to stay in shape if she wants to keep up with her model daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Delilah has taken over social media as a bikini model. The mother and daughter duo both look amazing in their bikinis, and Lisa has revealed that it takes a lot of work to keep herself toned and in shape.

According to a previous report by People Magazine, Lisa Rinna has revealed that she uses exercise such as yoga and spinning to keep her body healthy and that she also loves to get outside in nature and take hikes as well. She also claims that being consistent with her workouts is very important to her.

“I do yoga. 25 years of it. Oh and I spin and hike too. Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

Meanwhile, Rinna also recently opened up about her bikini model daughter’s issues with anxiety, saying that Delilah Belle Hamlin has learned to deal with the crippling anxiety issues that have hindered her life in the past.

“She wouldn’t go in an elevator. She wouldn’t get on an airplane. She’ll probably have to deal with it her whole life, but she’s gotten it to a point where it’s so much better. It was triggered by the sickness, we are told by the doctor, and Delilah will always have anxiety. She just has that in her makeup now, but she’s learned the tools to deal with it,” Lisa Rinna told her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars during an episode in April.