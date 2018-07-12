Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Hitting Wimbledon Together For Ladies’ Singles Final Pairing Williams, Kerber

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge will be together at Saturday's Wimbledon battle as Serena Williams faces off against Angelique Kerber.

This has been an extremely busy time for the royals, even though Kate Middleton is technically still on maternity leave after giving birth to her third child. Recent high-profile events included Prince Louis’ birth and christening as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and there have been a lot of other official engagements along the way in recent months. Now word has emerged that Kate and Meghan, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, will attend Wimbledon together this weekend.

The royals always put forth a united front at public engagements, but there has been buzz making the rounds that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle aren’t on the greatest of terms at the moment. As has been detailed previously by the Inquisitr, the talk has been that Kate has been somewhat jealous and frustrated over the attention Meghan has been getting, especially from Queen Elizabeth II. Supposedly, Middleton has started to freeze Markle out, leaving the new Duchess feeling hurt.

Of course, neither the Duchess of Cambridge nor the Duchess of Sussex will likely ever talk about those supposed issues or let them be publicly visible. Fans of the royal family had hoped that Kate and Meghan would become close friends, and Prince William and Prince Harry surely hoped for this too. It sounds as if there might be a great bonding opportunity on the horizon, though, as the two ladies will attend Wimbledon together.

The news of Kate and Meghan’s Wimbledon plans came via the Kensington Palace Twitter page. Middleton and Markle will be watching the ladies’ singles final on Saturday, while Kate will join her husband Prince William at Sunday’s gentlemen’s singles final.

The duchesses will be watching Angelique Kerber face off against Serena Williams, and this should be a great match. Fans of Markle know that she’s personal friends with Serena, and Williams even attended her wedding to Prince Harry this past spring. Middleton has always been a big tennis fan and is a frequent Wimbledon attendee, in addition to now being a Patron of Wimbledon, a role she’s just taken over from the Queen.

Williams and Kerber faced off at Wimbledon in 2016 as well, and this should be an epic battle. This sounds like a fantastic “Girls’ Day Out” opportunity for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and fans hope that the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have a grand time together and do plenty of bonding.