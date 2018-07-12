Halsey Shrugs Off On-Stage Wardrobe Malfunction By Telling Fans ‘I Guess You Got Your Money’s Worth’

Halsey had a wardrobe malfunction while performing, but just told fans that 'Ur welcome I guess u got ur money's worth lmao.'

Halsey broke down in tears last week when she was singing “Sorry,” and fans thought it was because she’d just broken up with her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy. So it could have been super upsetting for her to have a wardrobe malfunction on stage, except she played it super cool. After all, she’s suffered worse malfunctions on the red carpet before.

After the show, Halsey tweeted, “Sorry my boobs came out of my shirt tonight I’m gonna fix it???? but also ur welcome I guess u got ur money’s worth lmao.” Fans also let her know that it wasn’t that bad since it was more of a problem with “unplanned underboob” than anything else, detailed Cosmopolitan.

It seemed to fans that the actual problem of the night wasn’t the wardrobe function, but a fan accidentally breaking Halsey’s nails, according to Hollywood Life. During the show, she reached out to grab a girl’s hand, and was shocked when she pulled her hands back and yelled into the mic, “OH MY GOD YOU BROKE MY NAIL.” But like a professional, she kept on with her song anyway.

Ever since Halsey and G-Eazy broke up, the singer’s had to deal with the predictable rush of rumors. Lately, she’s had to tell people, “Everyone mind they da*n business” after an old photo of her and ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly resurfaced as “proof” that she was back with him, reported PopBuzz.

You good fam, it wasn't that bad pic.twitter.com/4F592SkckJ — vanessa???? (@HavanaCamzz) July 12, 2018

But that doesn’t mean that people haven’t stopped wondering or speculating on what happened between Halsey and G-Eazy. Elite Daily says that E! News reported the couple had been suffering from “ups and downs.” Meanwhile, fans interpreted two tweets from Halsey in the first week of July as meaning G-Eazy had cheated on her.

I BROKE @halsey’s NAIL: NOT CLICKBAIT SORRY BB I OWE YOU A MANICURE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5v0VQLJX5J — Ray ???? (@cherrycastles) July 12, 2018

Fans thought this because Halsey tweeted an emoji of a pair of scissors, which they believed was referring to lyrics from their collab song, “Him & I” during which it says, “If I ever cheated she would try to cut my d*** off.” Halsey also tweeted, “pumpkin eater,” which people thought referred to the phrase “Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater.”

However, an insider said that the breakup was because “they both tried to remain strong to ensure their work commitments together went smoothly, but ultimately called it quits after too much fighting… The trust was lost between the pair when they were apart, and it got too difficult for both of them.” The statement could also allude to cheating, but it’s all just rumors and hasn’t been substantiated.