‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 13: Bill Learns Of Hope’s Pregnancy, Xander & Emma Kiss

New 'B&B' spoilers reveal that Bill will learn that Hope is pregnant.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 13 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) may decide to change his course of action once he learns some valuable new information. The news will catch Bill by surprise and he just may lose the good guy act. According to She Knows Soaps, Xander (Adain Bradley), who still has not figured that his ex is in town, gets cozy with Emma (Nia Sioux). These two have drawn closer during the course of this week, and a new romance is definitely blossoming.

This week started out with a bang with Zoe (Kiara Barnes) making an appearance in Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) beach house. She was painting a mural on the wall that Sally had shot a bullet through, and according to Wyatt and Sally (Courtney Hope), she was doing a good job. However, it seemed as if Zoe had another agenda. B&B viewers saw her putting Sally’s laptop back, and she is also keeping tabs on Xander as he is her ex-boyfriend. Throughout the week, viewers also saw flashbacks of the two of them together emphasizing the fact that it was a serious relationship. They lived together, but he ended it and fled to LA, telling his uncle that Zoe became obsessive.

Looks like we know what brought Zoe to LA! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gpV4hbRzqM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 10, 2018

Now that Hope (Annika Noelle) gave Emma a second chance, she is hard at work perfecting her dance routine. She really wants to impress Hope and not disappoint her again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Xander will watch Emma’s routine and that they will kiss. Since Zoe is back and stalking him and Emma, does that mean that she witnesses the kiss as well?

Bill has turned over a new leaf. After Justin (Aaron D. Spears) gave him the riot act, he went to see Steffy and released his hold over her. He told her he would no longer threaten to use the information that her mother had shot him against her. She was now free to marry Liam. However, he got her to admit that she would have never have made love with him had she not felt anything. He told her that she deserved better than Liam, who would always go back and forth between her and Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, promise that Bill will show up at the beach house wanting to apologize to Wyatt. He realizes that he did wrong when he manipulated Wyatt for his own cause. Wyatt will be shocked that his father is actually admitting to his faults, and he will blurt out that Hope is pregnant. Will Bill use this new information to get Steffy back? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.