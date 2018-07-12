Kim Kardashian Shows Off Assets In Grey Bikini While Doing Yoga Moves On The Beach

Kim Kardashian’s curves were definitely on display at a Los Angeles beach yesterday.

As many of her fans know from Snapchat and social media, Kardashian usually uses the gym in her garage to exercise with a trainer. But yesterday, the mother of three opted to do a little something different for her workout, trading in her home gym for a beach in the Los Angeles area. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old can be seen sporting a teeny grey bikini-like outfit as she appeared to rock a workout with two of her pals.

Kardashian looks nothing short of amazing in the grey number that leaves little to the imagination, fully exposing Kim’s round booty. The bottoms of the outfit were high-waisted and go just above Kim’s belly button, but they show just a little bit of the midriff of the fit mom. Instead of a ponytail, Kim wears her hair half down for the workout as her hair is partially waved. It appears as though Kim and her friends did a number of yoga moves in addition to lunges in the sand.

Most of the time, Kim works out with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who really worked hard with Kardashian this year, doing five to six workouts in a week. And Kim has taken to her social media account many times to praise her trainer for all of her hard work and dedication.

Kim Kardashian shows off her enviable curves during yoga https://t.co/zxn8VROigH @DailyMailCeleb — @Allan (@Allan78727186) July 12, 2018

“Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body. When I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference. I am firm and less cellulite and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate & putting me on to this lifestyle.”

And recently, Melissa dished to Yahoo what Kim’s workouts are really like, spilling some secrets as to how Kim got the body that she did. In addition to just squats, Melissa has Kim do things like barbell curls, intense cardio, lunges, and even deadlifts. She also has Kim on a healthy eating plan to help keep her body lean.

“Humans need food, real unprocessed food, such as vegetables, grains, some eggs, potatoes and fruits rather than fat-free cheese and protein bars,” Alcantara said.

Clearly, her methods work because both she and Kim look nothing short of amazing.