Donald Trump Is ‘A Unicorn, Riding A Unicorn Over A Rainbow,’ Says Former Spokesman Sean Spicer

Spicer makes the claim in his new book to be released on July 24.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer calls former boss Donald Trump a “unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow” in his new book, The Guardian is reporting.

Spicer’s new book, The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President, is due for release later this month. And an advance copy obtained by The Guardian gives a glimpse into the much-anticipated book. Spicer, who served as White House Press Secretary for only a few months, has naught but fawning praise for his former boss.

“I don’t think we will ever again see a candidate like Donald Trump. His high-wire act is one that few could ever follow. He is a unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow.”

Despite his fulsome praise for Trump, there is no doubt that their relationship was contentious. And Spicer doesn’t shy away from that fact in his book. The first disagreement came about literally hours after Trump was inaugurated when Trump took exception to news reports that showed that the crowd size at his inauguration was small. Spicer convened a press conference in which he claimed – falsely – that Trump’s inauguration was the most-attended, ever, anywhere in the world. Returning to Trump and expecting to be praised, Spicer instead found a furious boss.

“He was not pleased. And I started to wonder if my first day would be my last… I had made a bad first impression, and looking back, that was the beginning of the end.”

Pre-order this book written by my good friend @seanspicer now! Available in stores July 24th, “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President” is one of the best reads of 2018. https://t.co/6pMWo4tKm3 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 6, 2018

Another page reveals that Spicer was actually somewhat flattered by Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.

“I had no choice but to laugh.”

Spicer also contradicts both himself and his former boss on the role of Paul Manafort. Manafort, who served as Trump’s campaign chairman from Mach 2016 to August 2016, is currently in jail facing charges of conspiracy against the United States and money laundering. Trump has characterized Manafort as a “very minor figure” in his campaign. Spicer had also tried to downplay Manafort’s role, saying in March 2017 that Manafort “played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time.”

However, in the book, Spicer paints Manafort as having a much bigger and more central role.

“There was no semblance of a campaign structure, just a few, distraught, overworked people constantly barking into their phones. Paul immediately set up and staffed the political and communications operations necessary.”

The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President will arrive in bookstores on July 24.