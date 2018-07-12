Amy Schumer May Have Just Announced Her Pregnancy On Instagram

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes…. a baby!

Earlier today, funny gal Amy Schumer posted a series of photos to her Instagram page where she seemed to have confessed that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting. In the first of the two photos, Amy stands in the grass with the beautiful ocean landscape at her back. She puts both hands just under her stomach as she looks off into the distance, though it’s hard to tell if there’s a bump visible in her bright red dress as she poses at a side angle. In the snapshot, Amy opts for the casual look, wearing her hair in a braided ponytail off to the side of her right shoulder.

In the second of the two images, Schumer and her husband appear to be joking around as they both wear huge smiles and Fischer tries to give his leading lady a hug. Again, they stand in front of a gorgeous ocean landscape that makes the photo that much better. Interestingly enough, in the caption of the photo, Amy shared that she and stylist, Leesa Evans, are “cooking something up.” So, fans are left slightly confused as to why she wouldn’t have tagged her husband if she was indeed expecting.

It comes as no shock that many of Schumer’s fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts over whether this was or was not indeed an announcement that they’re expecting. So far, the photos have earned Schumer 48,000 likes in addition to 1,000 comments in less than an hour. Some fans sent their congratulations to the couple while a few other fans questioned the whole thing.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

“Congrats if it’s a new human or food…either way, it’s a lot of fun.”

“Really don’t think this is a pregnancy announcement… if Amy was pregnant I feel like she’d come up with a much more elaborate reveal. Like Beyoncé but you know… better,” another suggested.

“The person she tagged is a costume designer. A clothing line is more probable. Read for comprehension y’all,” one more wrote.

Amy has yet to comment on any of the speculation on her post and followers remain baffled. As fans of the I Feel Pretty star know, the actress tied the knot to chef Chris Fischer this past February. According to US Weekly, the pair wed in a very laid back ceremony in Malibu, California. The couple wrote their own vows for the nuptials and a lot of Schumer’s famous pals were in attendance like Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, and Judd Apatow just to name a few.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what Amy’s latest post really means.