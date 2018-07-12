‘Laguna Beach’ Revival Being Considered At MTV, Says Stephen Colletti

Is Laguna Beach the next MTV series to make a return? Former star of the show, Stephen Colletti, says that the network is putting out some calls to the cast members to see if they can put something together.

According to a July 11 report by People Magazine, Stephen Colletti recently revealed that he has been contacted about a possible Laguna Beach reunion or revival. “They’ve been talking about it. MTV has been — they’ve been putting out some phone calls for it,” Stephen revealed.

As many fans will remember, Laguna Beach ran on MTV from 2004-2006. The reality show followed a group of teenagers living in the lavish Laguna Beach, California, where they spent their days on the beach, surfing, and shopping, and their nights dating and partying. Of course, there was also some high school drama to deal with as well.

The show starred Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, and many others. The three lead characters were often stuck in an awkward love triangle, as Stephen seemingly couldn’t make up his mind between Kristin and Lauren, or L.C. as she was called back then.

Eventually, Laguna Beach ended after the core group had graduated high school and were well into their college years. However, Lauren Conrad took the cameras with her for the spin-off show, The Hills, which featured her and her best friend Heidi Montag as they navigated life in L.A. When Lauren decided that she was done with the reality TV lifestyle, Kristin Cavallari came in to take her place as the main focus of the show.

“We were just such young little kids. What I loved about being on that show was everyone that we were working with and shooting the show with, they made us feel kind of comfortable. Looking back, we were very comfortable hanging out with these people. You didn’t know what you were doing, right? It was like, ‘Nah, this isn’t going anywhere. We’re just having fun, and it’s just going to end up in a box at MTV’s offices. It’s not going to be on air,'” Stephen Colletti stated of his time on the show.

Stephen Colletti Teases a Laguna Beach Reunion: 'They've Been Putting Out Some Phone Calls' https://t.co/q10zEitpvn — People (@people) July 11, 2018

Meanwhile, there is no word on how a possible Laguna Beach revival would work. Would the cast get back together in some way, or would there be a brand new group of high school students chosen in the swanky California town? Either way, it seems that Colletti doesn’t want to be apart of any possible revival.

“It’s not really my journey — I think I’ve done enough reality TV for a couple of lifetimes, at this point,” the former One Tree Hill star said. “I think we can let that one go. That ship has sailed for me!”

this was theme song to my childhood ???????? #lagunabeach pic.twitter.com/q4ZOAyVg5T — Chloe ❁ (@chloeakeys) June 27, 2015

In addition, Stephen Colletti says that he and his former co-stars aren’t exactly tight anymore, but that they do run into each other from time to time. “We see each other at different times, back home in Laguna for the holidays or whatnot,” he said. “It’s not a constant conversation, we’re not buds texting each other every day, but it’s all cordial.”

MTV has not yet spoken out on a possible Laguna Beach revival.