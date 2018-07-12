Eric Church Announces New Album ‘Desperate Man,’ Drops New Single

Country rocker Eric Church took to Facebook today to announce the release of his album Desperate Man, a follow up to 2015’s Mr. Misunderstood.

Rolling Stone reports that the announcement came today via livestream on Church’s official Facebook page. Church stated his new album is set to drop on October 5. Fans of Church Choir Fan Club will receive the album for free upon its release. Fans can pre-order the album at Church’s official website.

“It’s been a while,” Church says in the video. “I just want to say I have missed you. I have good news: the album is done, and we are back. It’s called Desperate Man and the first single is called ‘Desperate Man.’ Just like last time — just like Mr. Misunderstood — if you’re in the Church Choir, on Oct. 5 you’re going to get the album.”

The singer also shared his first new music in three years. The new single from the album, “Desperate Man,” was released today as well. A southern rocker with bits of funk, “Desperate Man” will be sure to please fans and show that the country singer is still at the top of his game. The track was written by Church along with Ray Wylie Hubbard, a singer Church previously name-checked in his song “Mr. Misunderstood.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

The news of a new album comes shortly after Church’s younger brother Brandon passed away. Brandon Church, 36, passed away on June 29 after suffering multiple seizures in his home in North Carolina and a final seizure in the hospital which may have sent him into cardiac arrest.

Church paid tribute to his brother this past weekend at a gig in Ohio. The singer dedicated a cover of “Amazing Grace” and transitioned into his song “Sinners Like Me.” The singer also played the song “How ‘Bout You” which he co-wrote with his brother. “It’s been a tough week. But I need this. I need my people,” he told the Ohio crowd Saturday night.

Erich Church made his debut on the country music scene in 2007 with his album Sinners Like Me. Since then the singer has released six studio albums and earned recognition for several hit songs such as “Springsteen,” “Creepin’,” “Record Year,” and “Cold One.”

The singer has been nominated for several Grammys throughout his career and has won several ACM Awards and CMT Awards for his performances.

In addition, Church as toured with some of the biggest names in country such as Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, and Dierks Bentley.