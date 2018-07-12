Jenelle Evans Kids Could Be In Danger If She Doesn’t Comply With North Carolina Law Per ‘Radar Online’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans could be putting her children in danger if she does not comply with a North Carolina law which states that all in-ground pools must have a fence around them for the safety of children. The reality star does not appear to have a fence around her pool area.

Evans has posted various photos of her gorgeous in-ground pool since she moved into the property in 2017 along with husband David Eason, where their five children live.

A spokesman for the North Carolina building codes department confirmed to Radar Online that it is the law to have a barrier around an in-ground pool. Although fans have commented on the reality star’s Instagram photos regarding the installation of a fence, the Teen Mom 2 star has not commented on whether or not she intends to install a fence around the outdoor recreational area.

Evans continues to spark controversy on social media, this time with a pic taken in the aforementioned pool that confirms fans beliefs that she is indeed pregnant again.

In Touch Weekly reported a fan noted there was a “Baby bump in pic one,” of the deleted snap on Evans’ Instagram. In the photo, Jenelle was seen sitting on a swan pool float in a bikini, using the swan’s head to cover her stomach.

Husband David Eason recently responded to fans speculations that his wife was pregnant with her third child by seeming to confirm the news. On July 4, 2018, Eason appeared to confirm a pregnancy during an Instagram live video of Jenelle reuniting with her son Kaiser amid her custody battle with Nathan Griffith’s mom, Doris Davidson. Fans noted that it looked as if Jenelle had a baby bump.

A fan commented on David’s video by remarking, “Guess that cat is outta the bag now. Jenelle Eason is pregnant,” to which David replied, “Yea 13 weeks.” He then followed up by writing, “Dang busted,” and later said, “it’s a girl.”

Back in April of 2017, Evans noted that life was hectic enough in their household with five children. Said the reality star of her life, “it’s pretty hectic!” to E! News. “I get a lot of help [from fiancé] David [Eason] though. Having a 3-year-old and a newborn at the same time is the hardest part.”

That belly. ???? #HomeSweetHome A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT

“Life is pretty complicated at the moment, but I love it and wouldn’t trade my role as ‘mom,'” she elaborated at the time. In 2017, the reality star had no plans for a fourth pregnancy. “David and I talked about it one day recently and how complicated things can get with Kaiser and Ensley together. They remind us why we are done,” she said with a laugh.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV.