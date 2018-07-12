‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Stunned, Peter Warns Obrecht, And Nina Chases Valentin

Thursday's 'General Hospital' show could leave numerous people in Port Charles scrambling according to the latest spoilers

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s show tease that there are some significant moments ahead that could shake things up in Port Charles. Michael convinced Nelle to sign the prenup he presented her, but she’s about to overhear something problematic. In addition, Obrecht and Nina have stashed Peter in the Wyndemere stables, but they may not be able to keep him hidden away much longer.

The latest sneak peek via Twitter shares General Hospital spoilers hinting that Nina will scramble to keep Valentin from heading back to Wyndemere. She rebuffed his latest attempt to woo her by placing a full-page ad in Crimson apologizing, but it looks like she’ll need to chase him down and do some quick thinking.

Obviously, Nina doesn’t want Valentin stumbling upon Peter at Wyndemere. Teasers from SheKnows Soaps suggest she’ll come up with a story to stall him that he doesn’t entirely believe. Nina is getting more frazzled by all of this by the day and even if Franco and Finn have been potentially sidetracked, it seems that Obrecht and Nina will feel the walls closing in on them as Anna, Drew, Valentin, Sam, Curtis, and Jason all keep digging to find Peter.

In the stables, General Hospital spoilers share that Peter will taunt Obrecht. He’ll tell her that he warned her that this situation might not end the way she intended, and Liesl is definitely stuck between a rock and a hard place with this mess. Sam and Curtis will connect to discuss the investigation, and they’ll both acknowledge that Nina may know more than she’s admitted.

"I warned you, this might not end the way you want it to." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/njkKHizXYW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 12, 2018

Michael and Nelle are getting closer and closer to their wedding, but he is working with Chase on a plan to destroy her. Chase is trying to convince Nelle to ditch Michael and reunite with him, and he sounded pretty convincing as he talked with her during Wednesday’s show. Nelle got emotional and seemed at least somewhat torn, but she’s said she’s sticking with her fiance. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that she will overhear Michael talking with Alexis about how he just wants to get this out of the way, the sooner the better.

This tidbit will definitely capture Nelle’s attention and she apparently will immediately become suspicious. She is the master manipulator, and viewers aren’t necessarily convinced that Michael and Chase have what it takes to win this battle. Thursday’s show also brings a moment where Jordan will ask Stella for a favor, and Mike will try to convince Sonny that he’s not losing Michael with this marriage, but gaining a daughter.

Previews for the week have shown that Nelle will make it into her wedding dress and Michael will seemingly be at the altar waiting for her, but General Hospital spoilers hint that there are still twists and turns on the way. Don’t miss a minute of the action with the episode airing on Thursday, July 12 and stay tuned for spoilers regarding what comes next.