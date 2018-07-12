Magic Johnson Called His Shot Back In 9th Grade, According To Instagram Throwback

Magic Johnson could see his future back in school.

It seems basketball legend Magic Johnson is also an expert prophesier.

Johnson, a three-time NBA MVP Award winner, prophesied his star life back when he was in the 9th grade!

Yes, according to a throwback picture uploaded by the three-time NBA MVP Award winner on Instagram, Johnson knew where his passion was leading him to. He posted a picture of an article published in a local newspaper which covered him after he had broken a city junior high scoring record with 48 points.

As can be seen in the picture below if you squint your eyes hard enough, when asked about his future plans, Johnson appeared most reassured.

“In the future, Earvin plans to keep on playing ball up through high school, college and into the proffesional [sic] ranks. He also plans to start a business and to travel.”

That’s all three things achieved. Magic didn’t only play into the professional ranks, he killed it. He also traveled around the world with his Magic Johnson All-Stars, the barnstorming team he formed after his second retirement from the NBA in 1992. And as for business, he has numerous business interests spawning not only basketball but baseball and several entrepreneurial ventures as well. He was also the part-owner of the LA Lakers — the team he starred for — for a number of years.

Not surprisingly, 44 years after that article was published, Magic Johnson gave himself a much-deserved pat on the back.

“Even in the 9th grade I envisioned playing in the NBA, owning a business, and traveling the world. How amazing is God that I’ve been able to do all three at the highest level? “Who said dreams don’t come true?”

Meanwhile, according to ESPN, Johnson, who is also the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, waited outside the house of former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James for more than an hour in his car, waiting to pitch when free agency began at 9:01 PT. According to him, he didn’t tell James about the legacy of the Lakers because he was already well-versed with that.

“He didn’t need to hear that. He already knew the team, maybe better than I did. He broke the roster down right in front of me,” Johnson said. “He knew every single guy, the strength and weaknesses on our team.”

Instead, the duo just talked about basketball and the similarities in how they got inducted into the game. That, Johnson said, was enough to convince James.

“We had a great time of going back and forth, here we are two guys, similar,” he said. “Both from the Midwest. Both grew up poor. Both love to compete. Both love to win, and I think both excel at the highest level. We connected right when I walked in the door. Just two guys that talk free to each other, and talk basketball, and that’s what I love about LeBron.”