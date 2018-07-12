Tia Mowry-Hardrict Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body With New Photo 2-Months After Giving Birth

Tia's sharing a candid photo of her curves just over 2 months after giving birth.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is sharing a new photo of her post-baby body just over two months after welcoming her second child with husband Cory Hardrict into the world. Taking to Instagram on July 12, the mom of two got real about her body after baby as she opened up about hitting the gym again and getting into shape.

The star posted a new snap of herself in her workout gear to the social media site, which showed her posing to the site in leggings and a white top as she showed off her stunning post-pregnancy curves to the world.

Proving that she’s still keeping active, Tia – who Inquisitr reported proudly showed off her grey hair in a sweet date night photo with her husband – paired her outfit with a white baseball cap and matching sneakers.

She then got candid in the caption of the new upload, revealing that she’d been finding it tough to fit a solid workout routine into her schedule now that she’s a mom of two (Mowry-Hardrict is also mom to her 7-year-old son, Cree).

“Getting back to a solid workout routine has been so hard,” Tia told her more than 5 million Instagram followers in part, adding that she’s found bouncing back after pregnancy to be harder the second time around than when she was expecting Cree around eight years ago.

“With a newborn, your days are engulfed with taking care of your beautiful baby… By the end of the day, you are extremely exhausted. All you really want to do is sleep,” Tia continued.

“However, I’ve learned, I have to take care of me too. It is okay to work on you. If you don’t, nobody wins,” the actress then added. “Here’s to tapping into me! Getting there! 2 and a half months.”

Mowry-Hardrict then added the hashtag #postpartum to her body confident message about working out again after baby.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the star – who is the twin sister of The Real co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley – first spoke out about her body after baby in a candid post on the social media site a mere two weeks after giving birth to her baby girl. Then, she told fans that it looked like she was still pregnant.

Sharing a photo of herself just days after becoming a mom for the second time, Tia admitted that “still has a belly” but doesn’t mind that she hasn’t jumped right back into the shape she was in before welcoming her daughter.

“This is MY #postpartum. Two weeks in. Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY,” she wrote.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

As reported by People, Tia gave birth to her and Cory’s first daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, on May 5.

Mowry-Hardrict and her husband opted to keep her baby girl’s name a secret for a few weeks following her birth, but officially shared her name and a few photos on social media last month.