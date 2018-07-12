Kris Jenner Is Asked About Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape In Exclusive New Interview

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian clan, didn't avoid the question.

Kris Jenner is nothing if not a good businesswoman, and if her latest interview is to be believed, she knows good and well what made her family famous.

The Daily Mail sat down, exclusively, with Kris Jenner after it was recently announced that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, is poised to become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

Jenner said that, while it was a “hard thing to go through” for her family, she didn’t deny that Kim Kardashian’s leaked sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J helped propel her family into the spotlight.

Originally, too, Kim Kardashian was only known as a “personal assistant” to heiress Paris Hilton.

Her family persevered, though, and “got through it,” admitting that the millions of dollars certainly helped.

The good news, too — and the most unbelievable of all coincidences — is that Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was leaked on the same day that the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, first hit the airwaves. How fortunate for them!

When the family first agreed to do the reality show with Ryan Seacrest’s production company, little was known about them — except for the fact that Kris Jenner was once married to Robert Kardashian, who was part of OJ Simpson’s legal “Dream Team,” and she was now married to Olympian Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner.

That all changed with the sex tape, and Jenner said that it made “all the difference” for Kim’s career.

Recently, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner is worth nearly a billion dollars, setting the stage to take over Mark Zuckerberg’s place on the Forbes charts. Part of the reason Kylie is so rich is because she owns her makeup line, Kylie, outright. And the sales of the lip line, which total more than $650 million, combined with her various endorsements, put her in that rarefied stratosphere.

Kim Kardashian, for her part, is not suffering, financially: she’s worth an estimated $350 million between the sales of her app and her other endorsements.

As for why Kylie, and not Kim, is the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: sources told the outlet that it’s because Kylie is a much more adept user of social media, crediting her prowess on Snapchat — and her use of the app to interact with her fanbase — as being the major factor in her success.

Kris Jenner promises to reveal “a lot more” about the family when her special airs on Fox, because of course she will.