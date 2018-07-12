Married Woman And Mechanic Having Sex In Garage Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Running Car

The woman's husband found their bodies when he entered the garage.

A married woman and her secret lover are dead after police say the pair had sex in a closed garage that had a running car inside and succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened this week in New Jersey, with reports saying that 39-year-old Tameka Hargrave was having sex with a 56-year-old mechanic. As NBC New York reported, police believe that the woman was having sex with the man as payment for some work the mechanic was doing on her car. The two were reportedly killed by carbon monoxide that built up inside the garage during their tryst.

The woman’s husband said he smelled a strong odor and went into the garage to investigate. Inside, he found their bodies. Both the married woman and the mechanic were pronounced dead at the scene, and police have ruled both deaths as an accident.

The husband later recounted the moment he found his wife’s body, knowing immediately that she was dead.

“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” the woman’s husband, Kahali Johnson, told ABC 7 New York. “She’s just a few feet away, she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911, because at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”

Johnson said he believes his wife’s death could have been prevented if the apartment garage had adequate alarm systems in place.

“Basically she died because of carbon monoxide,” Johnson said. “They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”

A married woman and her mechanic lover reportedly died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while having sex in a parking garage. https://t.co/IkXwUe7x9m — Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) July 12, 2018

The strange circumstances surrounding the deaths garnered widespread attention, with a number of news outlets both in the United States and abroad picking up on the tragic deaths. Some noted that it was similar to another death late last year from Russia, when a 15-year-old died while having sex inside a car. As the New York Post reported, the girl’s 22-year-old partner turned on the car so the couple could keep warm, and she was overcome by carbon monoxide.

Police charged the 22-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and underage sex.

Police have not said if they are investigating the deaths of the married woman and mechanic, or whether the apartment complex could face any kind of citation for not having proper carbon monoxide alarms in place.