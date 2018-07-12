Kylie Jenner Slammed For Piercing 5-Month-Old Daughter Stormi’s Ears

Kylie's being widely criticized for sharing a video showing her baby daughter wearing earrings.

Kylie Jenner is being called out on social media for piercing the ears of her 5-month-old daughter, Stormi. Entertainment Tonight Canada is reporting that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been catching some heat on social media after fans spotted that her baby daughter has her ears pierced.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie shared an adorable new video of herself and young daughter Stormi Webster to her social media on July 11, though some social media users were more focused on the little girl’s ears than her interactions with her mom.

Many noticed that the video uploaded by Jenner showed that little Stormi – who was born on February 1 – was wearing small gold stud earrings in her ears. The star also shared a snap of herself cuddling her baby girl which showed her gold studs.

The site reported that many called out Kylie for getting her daughter’s ears pierced at such a young age, calling her out on Twitter.

“Christ, Stormi is less than 6 months old and Kylie’s already got her ears pierced. Shouldn’t be allowed at all,” wrote Twitter user @d0gma__, while another, who goes by the username @merydkiert, slammed the mom of one on the social media site by writing, “Oh you gotta be kidding me. Who the hell pierced the ears of a baby.”

“What comes next, toddler tattoos?” they then added.

But while many were quick to call out Jenner across social media for getting Stormi’s ears pierced, others were quick to defend her over the controversial decision.

One Twitter user, in particular, rushed to Jenner’s defense, claiming to have had their ears pierced when they were young. They added that it’s believed to be less painful for babies and they won’t remember the pain or the ordeal.

Twitter user @artschoolsucks wrote, “Why are [people] slating Kylie Jenner for having Stormi’s ear pierced???”

“I had my ears pierced before I turned one [because] when [you’re] a baby it’s less painful and the child won’t remember the pain,” they then continued in support of Jenner. “Like sis it’s not that deep.”

Kylie hasn’t yet publicly responded to the backlash that stemmed from her social media activity, though the controversy comes just days after Jenner’s big sister Khloe Kardashian was hit with a wave of criticism after she revealed that her daughter, True Thompson, had her ears pierced.

Independent reports that just before Kylie was called out, Kardashian was slammed online after sharing a video of True – her baby with basketball player Tristan Thompson – with earrings in her ears at just 2-months-old.

The site claimed that one Twitter user called the decision “barbaric” after the baby was seen with what appeared to be diamond stud earrings.