The embattled FBI agent and his besieged lover Lisa Page are both under great public scrutiny after their anti-Trump texts were revealed to the world.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Peter Strzok, once a member of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe into the possibility of election hacking by Russian trolls – but removed after several unprofessional anti-Trump texts were released between him and other agency members, in particular, agency lawyer Lisa Page – will testify in front of Congress today on the matter, according to the Associated Press via WFMY News.

Strzok, in a prepared statement acquired by the AP, will reportedly tell members of Congress that his “work has never been tainted by politics” despite allegations of direct evidence to the contrary, and will attempt to pressure flip the matter back onto President Trump by insinuating that the intense scrutiny he is facing surrounding his anti-Trump and other lascivious texts still held in private by investigators is “just another notch in Putin’s belt.”

Peter Strzok is testifying for the first time in public after having been removed by special counsel Robert Mueller from the investigation alongside his colleague Lisa Page, with whom he has been conducting a romantic affair. Both are married to other people, according to The Daily Mail – Strzok to wife Melissa Hodgman, herself a DNC insider and Page to Joseph Burrow, who works for an international non-profit organization.

Republican members of Congress are expected to grill Strzok on his involvement with both the Russia probe as well as on the matter of his professional detachment and objectivity given not only the texts that are publicly available but also on those withheld from public view. Given that Strzok was also a key player in the Clinton email server investigation that was scrubbed, the server wiped clean with Bleachbit, according to both The Washington Examiner and the developers responsible for the software themselves – Bleachbit satirically selling Hillary Clinton themed “cloth or something” screen cleaners in reference to Clinton’s denial of knowledge on the matter of the server wipe – it is likely that he will also be heavily interrogated on this particular angle in addition to his stance on Trump.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

For his part, Strzok is adamant that he remained impartial in the conduct of his duties regardless of what his correspondence via text may suggest.

“Let me be clear, unequivocally and under oath: not once in my 26 years of defending my nation did my personal opinions impact any official action I took.” his statement reads.

He also will unsurprisingly wholeheartedly endorse the Mueller probe despite having been removed from the team, denying Trump’s assertion that the entire scheme is a witch hunt cooked up to discredit the president following an unexpected and crushing loss at the ballot box.

“This investigation is not politically motivated, it is not a witch hunt, it is not a hoax.”

President Trump took to Twitter yesterday to call out both Strzok and Page in a strongly worded message containing at least one typo, intentional or unintentional.

Ex-FBI LAYER Lisa Page today defied a House of Representatives issued Subpoena to testify before Congress! Wow, but is anybody really surprised! Together with her lover, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, she worked on the Rigged Witch Hunt, perhaps the most tainted and corrupt case EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

While Strzok agreed to testify after much waffling on the matter, his colleague Lisa Page instead refused a subpoena to appear issued by the House of Representatives, according to MSN. This highly controversial move may have serious consequences as Republican legislators grow irate at the refusal, including Rep. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Andy Biggs.