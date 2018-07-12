Prince Charles Could Become King Sooner Than Expected After Queen’s Latest Move

Queen Elizabeth II continues to make moves that seem to indicate that the monarch is considering stepping down and allowing her son, Prince Charles, to become the king of England, reports Heart. Slowly she has been turning more and more of her official duties to the younger members of the royal family and now comes word that she’s dismissed her two most senior aides.

“Emerging reports suggest that the departing aides left due to their roles being merged into one – but speculation has been fuelled just one week after the government performed a dress rehearsal for the Queen’s death under its code name, London Bridge,” reports Heart.

Between that and the Queen bowing out of a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral that she was expected to attend (but wasn’t feeling up to), royal watchers are growing more and more concerned about the state of the Queen’s health and what that may mean moving forward. The 92-year-old monarch has been in her role since Feb. 6, 1952, at the tender age of 25, though her coronation wasn’t until June 2, 1953.

If Prince Charles does become king shortly, those who follow such things are keeping an eye on whether or not he gives his wife Camilla the title of Queen Consort.

The Queen gave a speech on the forecourt at Buckingham Palace.

"I remember the Battle of Britain being fought in the skies above us, and we shall never forget the courage and sacrifice of that time." #RAF100 pic.twitter.com/meTNHkz75D — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 10, 2018

According to Heart, after Prince Charles married Camilla in 2005, “he released a statement indicating that when he becomes King his second wife would not use the normal title of Queen Consort out of respect to the late Princess Diana.” But sometime between then and now, that statement has disappeared from the couple’s website. Perhaps because at the time it was still so close to the world losing their people’s princess, he wanted to be respectful but now that it’s beyond the 20th anniversary of her shocking death, he’s hoping his subjects will not mind his wife getting that title.

In the meantime, the royals are preparing to host U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Friday when they arrive at Windsor Castle, though it’s not a state occasion. They will be having tea together and the entire event should last less than an hour, according to USA Today. The president will be spending a few days in the United Kingdom, where he is also expected to meet with the prime minister, Theresa May. Of course, Trump will also use the opportunity to visit his golf courses in Scotland, but his meeting with the Queen will be the most important element of his visit.