‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Gives Exclusive Sneak Peek Of TomTom

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's long-awaited West Hollywood bar will soon be open for business.

Vanderpump Rules fans are finally getting a glimpse at TomTom. The long-awaited West Hollywood bar, which is a business collaboration between queen bee Lisa Vanderpump and Bravo besties Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, has finally come to fruition, and a sneak peek at the new club on Santa Monica Boulevard is coming from a surprising source.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent posted a video to her Instagram Story which gave fans an exclusive first look at the inside of the TomTom bar. And as expected, the place is gorgeous.

The entrance to TomTom features a framed photo of besties turned business partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz kissing. The post is tagged “Welcome to TomTom.” Kent’s video also panned one of the open-air rooms in the bar, which feature hanging plants, chandeliers, a fireplace and a comfy couch. Schwartz and longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal can be seen in the video of the “romantic industrial” bar.

Vanderpump Rules fans already had an inkling about how TomTom would look. Designer Nick Alain previously posted an illustration of the reality stars’ dream bar on his design company’s website. The drawing featured eye-catching light fixtures, sleek metal high tops, a floor-to-ceiling factory window, an exposed brick wall, and a gigantic clock centerpiece, according to Bustle. Tom Sandoval has also been vocal that he wanted “televisions that look sexy,” but it’s unclear if that request made the cut.

Sandoval himself also recently posted a photo outside the bar to Instagram thanking Nick Alain for his help in designing TomTom.

“Cheers to Ken & @lisavanderpump for all their hard work & patience!” Sandoval wrote on July 1. “Cheers to Pandora and Jason for all their hard work with menu & internal organization! Cheers to @nickalain for his all his hard work & artistry! Cheers to @twschwa for stepping up and becoming obsessed with cocktails & drink ingredients!”

Meanwhile, Lala Kent is not the only Vanderpump Rules star excited about the opening of TomTom. The TomToms’ other bestie, Jax Taylor, recently posted that he “can’t wait” for everyone to see his BFFs’ bar. Taylor’s tweet also revealed that he was “going to meetings at the new #tomtom,” which has some fans wondering if he will work there.

“We’ve been flirting with the idea of having Jax as a go-go dancer, but nothing’s official as of now. I don’t want to get people’s hopes up,” Tom Schwartz joked to Bustle.

While Jax’s status at TomTom is unclear, Tom Sandoval is excited about some machinery he’s brought in to create one-of-a-kind cocktails at TomTom.

“I have machines that I can do my own infusions that would normally take 30 days in 30 minutes,” Sandoval said. “I have more than one machine that I’m looking at using that freezes alcohol… to where you can take shots off of wooden spoons. This is gonna be alcohol consumption on a whole other level.”