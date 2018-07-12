‘Fixer Upper’s’ Joanna Gaines Shares No-Fail Parenting Tip On Instagram

The mom of five has plenty of tricks up her sleeve.

Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines shared a no-fail parenting tip on Instagram as she tended to newborn son Crew after a long day tending to the family’s farm, businesses, and the other four children she shares with husband Chip Gaines.

In an Instagram story, the 40-year-old showed her secret to getting her family’s littlest member to sleep. Crew was born on June 23, 2018. She was seen strolling around her garden with the little boy, who fell fast asleep in his mommy’s arms.

“Walking with my boy in the garden,” Joanna captioned the video. Fans were able to see Crew’s sleeping face leaning into her arm as she held him. The adorable video was taken in the garden at the Gaines family homestead in Waco, Texas.

Gaines also shared a sweet pic of the gorgeous infant wearing a baby blue onesie and wrapped in a forest green blanket. He had a pacifier in his mouth. Crew has four older siblings: Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

Although she admitted to People that she and husband Chip split diaper duty, Gaines revealed that he is in charge of swaddling. “Chip’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep,” she revealed in an interview.

Gaines has been sharing lots of photos of the siblings with their younger brother on social media. The proud mom shared a sweet video of her daughters holding their baby brother in a backyard hammock as she remarked, “Taking turns.”

Joanna Gaines revealed to People that her children “couldn’t wait” to be a part of their new sibling’s life. “Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” said Gaines of being pregnant with Crew. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this.”

Gaines then called Chip “a sweet gift to our family.” She penned a touching post to her Instagram account when the baby was born, remarking “Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna told her Instagram followers the day her youngest was born. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” she added. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

The couple continues to work on their retail products that are sold in Target, Pier 1, Bed Bath & Beyond and on their website, as well as their Magnolia Market store, magazine, and Magnolia Table.