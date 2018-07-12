Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Wants To Get Famous In His Own Right, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend reportedly wants to step out of her shadow.

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s much younger boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, getting sick of living his life in her shadow? That’s what a new report suggests.

On July 12, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which an insider claimed that Bendjima, 24, was determined to step out of the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s shadow and gain fame in his own right.

“Younes was modeling before he met Kourtney, and being her boyfriend has definitely given him a bigger star status,” the insider explained. “He’s had a lot of offers rolling in because of that and wants to use this time to turn his dream of becoming a male supermodel into a reality.”

Bendjima has been modeling for several years but before he struck up a romance with Kardashian, he was far from a household name. Now, however, as he and Kardashian continue to enjoy their relationship, he’s gaining more and more followers online and is regularly photographed by paparazzi in Los Angeles and abroad.

While it is understandable that Bendjima would want to get his own thing going, the report suggested that Kardashian, a mother of three, isn’t too happy about his plan to pursue a career outside of their relationship and wishes he would instead put his energy into their romance.

“Kourtney would rather he focused on being with her,” the source noted. “She thinks he should be grateful to her for all the attention and Instagram followers he’s getting.”

As for Bendjima’s feelings, he’s made it clear that he does not want to be looked at as Kardashian’s “glorified escort” and prefers to focus on becoming a huge star himself.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first spotted together in late 2016 when they began spending time with one another in Paris, France. Then, the following summer, after being caught holding hands and canoodling in Cannes, France, they confirmed their relationship publicly. Since then, the couple has been sharing special moments with their fans and followers online and are regularly seen in public together.

Kardashian and Bendjima have also been enjoying time as a family with the three kids she shares with Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. As fans well know, the former couple called it quits in summer of 2015 after nearly a decade of dating.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, don’t miss the return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday, August 5 at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.