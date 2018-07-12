Melania Trump Wears $7,500 See-Through White Dress At NATO Reception And Dinner

Melania joined her husband President Trump and other world leaders and their spouses in Brussels for NATO. The first lady arrived at the NATO reception hand in hand with Donald Trump and wore a stunning white see-through $7,450 dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

According to the Daily Mail, the fashionable first lady was on her fourth pair of Louboutin’s since leaving Washington and arriving in Europe.

Melania was photographed greeting German chancellor Angela Merkel at the Park Cinquantenaire. The first lady, who reportedly speaks German, had a brief chat with Merkel after Donald Trump attacked the chancellor for Germany’s oil deal with Russia.

President Trump criticized Germany for its gas import deal with Russia, claiming that the nation is being held captive by the former Soviet Union superpower.

Merkel hit back at President Trump noting that she grew up in a Germany under Soviet control.

“I wanted to say that, because of current events, I have witnessed this myself, that a part of Germany was controlled by the Soviet Union. And I am very happy that we are today unified in freedom as the Federal Republic of Germany,” Merkel stated in a statement at the NATO Summit on Wednesday, according to an English translation of her remarks via CNN.

Melania Trump wears daring sheer dress for NATO cocktail party with husband Donald Trump https://t.co/spL3Hy9jbl pic.twitter.com/Pldo891K4q — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 11, 2018

The first lady was photographed smiling as she greeted attendees she has become familiar with since her husband assumed office, including Brigitte Macron, 65, and her husband French president Emmanuel Macron, 40, as they went to attend a NATO dinner in the Belgian capital.

Follow @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS' trip to Europe in photos on the White House Facebook page: https://t.co/z6OjKpTKFR pic.twitter.com/tnISmaKjlj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2018

The 48-year-old appeared to be relaxed during the NATO summit and even held hands with her husband as they chatted to world leaders. Melania and Donald Trump are expected to visit the UK.

President Trump is expected to be greeted with a lot of protests as he is expected to meet the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May during his visit. According to the BBC, Donald Trump is “fine” with the protest and claims he is well liked in Britain.

“I think they like me a lot in the UK; I think they agree with me on immigration,” said President Trump in a press conference at NATO. “You see what’s going on throughout the world with immigration… I think that’s why Brexit happened.”

President Trump and Melania are scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by Theresa May at Blenheim Palace – the ancestral home of Sir Winston Churchill.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade deals amid Britain’s Brexit crisis.