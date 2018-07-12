Kylie Jenner Wants To Hand Over Newly-Minted Billion-Dollar Company

'If they want it,' said the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

Is Kylie Jenner already making plans to hand off her newly-minted billion-dollar company to someone else? According to a news story published by Entertainment Tonight, the 20-year-old star is already thinking ahead to someone else taking over the reins.

Her choice? Daughter Stormi, if she is interested in running the makeup and clothing empire her mother began back in 2015. “Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi,” she exclaims. “If she’s into it.”

The 20-year-old reality star currently covers Forbes‘ America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue. In the interview, she spoke about how she built an impressive $900 million fortune in less than three years in the makeup business.

Jenner owns 100 percent of the company. The beauty guru debuted her Kylie Cosmetics line two years ago, and it has since sold more than $630 million worth of makeup, according to Forbes. She has also made millions from appearances on TV programs and endorsing products such as Puma shoes and PacSun clothing.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star credits her constant use of social media for building her impressive following of customers.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” said Jenner to Forbes. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

Jenner revealed in the Forbes interview that she put up $250,000 of her own money to pay an outside company to make her first 15,000 lip kits. “I said, ‘I’m ready to put up my own money. I don’t want to do it with anyone else,'” she said of the lip kits, which sold out within one minute of the site opening for business.

She capitalized on the fact that fans were wondering how her lips, which were always on the thinner side, looked so full on social media. Jenner claimed the lip kits and the proper way she used them gave her the signature pout. This helped skyrocket the makeup’s popularity in the market. Jenner later admitted she used lip fillers on her mouth to fill in her lips, which she once stated were a source of embarrassment for her. By that time, the company already had a stable of repeat customers for her products, which included makeup and clothing lines.

Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, was thrilled for her daughter’s accomplishments.

“My beauty on the cover of @Forbes! I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion. It brings me so much joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!.