‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reveals Her Toned Abs In A Bikini At 49

Kyle's showing off her abs at 49 in a string bikini.

Forty-nine-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is showing off her incredible bikini body in a string two-piece on social media. Bravo TV shared a snap the mom of four uploaded to show her fans this week on her Instagram Stories account, which revealed her very toned body as she showed off all her hard work in the gym.

Richards revealed her seriously toned abs as she posed for a mirror selfie in her black and white string swimwear that featured a fun string tassel design on her bottoms.

Kyle tagged swimwear brand PilyQ in her Instagram Stories post, revealing that the company had sent her a number of items – which could mean more bikini snaps could be coming to social media soon.

“Thanks @pilyqswim for all the bikinis & coverups,” she wrote, adding a sunshine emoji to her post.

The snap not only revealed Kyle’s rock hard abs to the world but also her toned arms as she posed in her bathroom.

Kyle – whose niece is Paris Hilton – appeared to still be in a vacation state of mind in the snap she shared with her followers. As Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star recently shared a number of pictures from her family vacation to Italy last month, including snaps showing her soaking up the sun on a yacht.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also showed off her rocking body in a recent birthday message for friend Erika Jayne posted to her Instagram account.

Kyle posted a picture of the duo both sporting cut-out swimsuits during a vacation as they whipped their hair back. Richards was wearing a black one-piece with metallic embellishments and heels, while Jayne wore a patterned swimsuit with thigh-high silver heels.

“Happy birthday @theprettymess!” Richards wrote in the caption. “Wishing you an amazing birthday, continued good health, happiness & success!! XO.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

And Kyle certainly works hard for the bikini body she’s been showing off online.

Richards has revealed her workout and exercise routine on numerous occasions in the past, telling People that she hits the gym and eats right often opting to work out in the morning.

“I’m really into being healthy because I lost both my parents to cancer, so I’m really scared of those things,” she said but admitted that she has had just a little bit help when it comes to getting in shape and staying toned.

Kyle told the site in 2016 that she’d undergone a 25-minute non-invasive procedure that uses lasers in order to zap the fat on her “muffin top” and even admitted at the time that she wanted to have the procedure done all over her body.

“I mean, who wouldn’t do that? It literally is so easy,” Richards told the site. “I want to do my entire body from head to toe!”