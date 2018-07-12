Victoria Beckham’s Son Romeo Looks Like Her Twin At Wimbledon

The teen son of David and Victoria Beckham looks just like his famous mom.

Victoria Beckham has a mini-me. The Spice Girl turned fashion designer has four children with husband David Beckham, but her second son, Romeo, is her spitting image.

Romeo Beckham was recently photographed at Wimbledon with his grandfather, Victoria’s father Tony, at the All England Club on day nine of the pro tennis championships. In the photo, the 15-year-old donned an Adidas T-shirt and baseball cap, but it was his serious facial expression that made onlookers do a double take. The Sun posted side-by-side pics of Romeo and his mom Victoria, who was pictured in a similar cap in a throwback snap from 2000, and the resemblance between the mom and son is uncanny. While the teen has inherited his father David’s love of tennis, he definitely has his mom’s looks.

Romeo Beckham has been a regular at Wimbledon this year. His head-to-toe Adidas look even included green trainers to match Wimbledon’s colors. Romeo recently enjoyed a training session with Grigor Dimitrov, according to The Daily Mail. The site also reported that Victoria and David Beckham spent a fortune on an artificial grass court built on the grounds of the family’s Oxfordshire estate and that proud mom Victoria is determined to make her son “‘the David Beckham of the tennis world.”

Romeo Beckham dresses for the courts as he enjoys another day at Wimbledon with his grandfather Tony https://t.co/FaB53GB6to pic.twitter.com/VBHdwLPWDj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 11, 2018

Romeo Beckham is also an avid baseball player and he followed in his older brother Brooklyn’s footsteps by joining the Arsenal football academy. In addition, Romeo competed in the children’s race at the London Marathon last year.

While his parents are superstars, Romeo Beckham has a fan following of his own. The budding tennis star created his own Instagram account last year. According to Teen Vogue, Romeo amassed over 220,000 followers almost immediately. Romeo Beckham now has more than 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Romeo Beckham has clearly inherited his mom’s looks and her Instagram prowess, but the fashion designer will also pass down something else to him, as well as her other kids, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Harper. In an interview with The Evening Standard, Victoria Beckham revealed that she plans to pass down her strong work ethic to her four kids.

“It’s never been an option not to work hard,” Victoria said. “They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work.”

Still, that doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play for the Beckham brood.

“At the same time they’re happy children,” Victoria added. “I believe that children should be children, and have fun.”