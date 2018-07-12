The countess and Richard Super may be a new item, but insider say it’s quite serious.

You can’t be a top Bravo Housewife without some scandals — and LuAnn de Lesseps has sure had her share just in the last year alone.

The Real Housewives of New York City star’s downward spiral began after her eight-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. ended almost one year ago.

Then, on Christmas Eve, the 53-year-old got arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, battery of an officer, and making threats against a public servant.

De Lesseps checked into a rehab facility shortly after her arrest to be treated for her alcohol abuse.

Now, the glamorous lady is said to be dating a married man!

The guy in question? The Gersh Agency’s Richard Super, her new agent.

“She’s smitten but taking it slowly after her recent divorce,” a close friend of the new couple told People, who added that Super is in the process of divorcing his wife and had filed the legal papers before meeting the RHONYC star.

“It’s all very new, but like most things with Luann, it’s been all-consuming,” said another source to People.

“Their chemistry was instant. He’s very aggressive and she goes toe-to-toe with him. You can tell they’re having a lot of fun together.”

Page Six’s sources said the two have been dating only “a few weeks” and it is getting very serious.

“She’s very excited about [the relationship],” one pal told the gossip page.

In addition to wooing the countess, Super is said to be working hard to secure new money-earning career opportunities for his love.

The brunette beauty recently began touring her cabaret act, The Countess and Friends, and hopes to line up more dates.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer has been married twice.

She wed Count Alexandre de Lesseps of France in 1993. They stayed together for 16 years, until divorcing in 2009, and had two children together, the now grown Noel and Victoria.

On Dec. 31, 2016, she tied the knot with Tom D’Agostino Jr., which disastrously ended in August 2017.

Now six months sober, the author of the book Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair is ready for joy.

“Luann’s happy to have something lighthearted in her life after all the drama of the past year,” said People’s second insider about her relationship with Super.

De Lesseps has been on The Real Housewives of New York City since it debuted in 2008. The reality series is currently in the midst of its 10th season.