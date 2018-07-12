Watch England Vs. India Cricket 1st ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The top two ODI cricket sides in the world square off in the first of a three-match set with the ICC No. 1 ranking at stake in the series.

England may have crashed out of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, but next year, England hosts another World Cup — the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup — and the top two one-day international sides in the world, on the ICC table, begin their preparations on Thursday as world top-ranked England take on second-place India in the first of a three-match ODI series — a 50-overs match that will live stream from Trent Bridge.

England returns to the Nottingham ground where just last month they set an ODI world record by pounding out 481 runs in a dominant ODI win over Australia, as Sky Sports recounts. But England all-rounder Joe Root told Sky that his team is not thinking about eclipsing their own mark yet again — England held the previous record with 443, also at Trent Bridge, in 2016 — but rather on simply winning the series after dropping two of three in a tour-opening T20 series against the Men in Blue.

“It might be the case, it might not, but ultimately it’s about winning the series and coming out of what has been an impressive white-ball summer,” Root said. “Ultimately it’s good marker to see where we’re at. India has been really strong in this format for a long time and are one of the best in the world.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first one-day international match between England and India, with England needing to win at least one of three to retain the world’s top spot, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, July 12, at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham, England.

In India, that start time will be 5 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can watch the match live stream at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

England has set two ODI world scoring records at Trent Bridge, but Joe Root, above, says the team is not focused on amassing another record total. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

England need win only one of the three ODI matches in the series to hold on to the top spot on the ICC ODI rankings table, but suffering a whitewash would see the host fall to second place and India vault into first. On the other hand, a 3-0 England series victory would see them open up a 10-point lead on their closest pursuers.

England has turned around their 50-overs fortunes since a disappointing finish to the 2015 Cricket World Cup that saw England go out at the group stage with an ignominious loss to upstart Bangladesh, bowled out for 260 while chasing a target of 276, as the BBC recounts. But since then, Skipper Eoin Morgan has had his 50-overs team on a tear winning 46 of the 69 ODI matches they’ve played since that low point for English cricket more than three years ago.

England comes into the match off a 5-0 blanking of Australia in an ODI series in June, per the BBC. India has not played an ODI match since February, but have won seven of their last nine going back to December of 2017, the BBC records.

Watch a preview of the first England vs. India ODI match in the video below, courtesy of CricBuzz.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the England vs. India first ODI cricket showdown will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the 50-overs match should check out Sony Six.

To watch a live stream of the ODI action in the first of three England vs. India meetings in the limited-overs series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening ODI match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.