Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Take Their Romance To France

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are on a trip together to France and they seem to be having a great time

Things seem to be getting pretty serious for Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. The Fox host and the president’s son have become increasingly confident in being public in their romance and now they seem ready to go international. Trump and Guilfoyle are currently in Paris, France, together and she is sharing a few updates via social media.

Kimberly Guilfoyle recently joined Donald Trump Jr. at the White House for the Fourth of July festivities, and this was said to be her first time at the White House since her romance with the president’s son began. Don Jr. and Kimberly also traveled to Montana together for the Montana Republican Party convention and they’ve been spotted out together in Manhattan too.

Now, however, the lovebirds headed overseas and are taking in the sights in Paris together. On Wednesday, Guilfoyle posted a photo on Instagram showing her with Trump Jr. in France. She said they had a great day in Paris and Kimberly noted that they had visited the Eiffel Tower as well as the Louvre. After the sightseeing, the two were headed to a 50th birthday party for a friend.

Guilfoyle also shared a brief video via her Instagram Stories showing her sitting outside at a restaurant in Paris, seemingly having finished her meal. So far, Kimberly’s beau hasn’t posted any updates on Instagram showcasing his trip to France.

Don Jr.’s most recent Instagram post, from mid-day Wednesday, was in relation to the president’s comments on NATO. The one before that was of his daughter Chloe in her new big-girl bed and she was making lots of silly faces at her dad as he tried to snap some photos of her. Trump did, however, retweet Kimberly’s earlier post about their trip to France via his Twitter account.

Trump Jr. officially announced his split from estranged wife Vanessa shortly before he went public with Kimberly. Vanessa doesn’t post on social media very much, although she does regularly retweet posts from the president and First Lady Melania Trump. However, shortly after Don Jr. and Kimberly started showing up at events together, Vanessa did address the buzz via Twitter.

Vanessa noted that they had been separated for more than nine months and that they respect one another’s privacy and decisions. She said that they will focus on raising their kids together and she seemed stunned at how much people were attacking Kimberly or supposedly obsessing about all of their lives. So far, Vanessa hasn’t gone public with a new romance of any kind herself.

Just how serious will this relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle get? Their romance does seem to be going quite well and fans of the duo will be anxious to see additional updates as their trip in France continues.