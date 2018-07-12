10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Trying To Save Kittens From Behind A Dryer

Her mother said she wanted to become a veterinarian.

The local authorities in Dallas, Texas, are now investigating the untimely death of 10-year-old Greenlee Marie, who died from apparent electrocution after trying to rescue her kittens from behind a clothes dryer. Reports from BuzzFeed News state that according to a spokesperson for the New Boston Police Department, at around 7 p.m. a team of first responders arrived at the child’s home, where they performed CPR before taking her to the hospital. However, it seems efforts were futile as Greenlee was soon pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators say it is still too soon to pinpoint the exact cause of death but it could have been “possible electrocution from the dryer.” Greenlee’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy will be conducted to further aid the investigation.

Authorities also revealed that the issues with the electricity in the family’s rented home have been ongoing and complaints were previously filed regarding faulty wiring. BuzzFeed News reports that the wiring throughout the home will be under careful investigation by the appropriate departments, including the New Boston Police Department and the fire marshal.

“She’s a beautiful soul. She had more compassion in her at 10 years old than most adults do in their entire lifetime,” her mother, Shelby Roos, told KSLA. “She loved her babies and she would do anything for them.”

Roos also shared a touching Facebook tribute to her daughter saying, “She was such a light in this world and everyone she ever met couldn’t help but fall in love with her. She had more compassion for everything living at 10 years old than most will have in a lifetime,” she continued. “Please pray for us as we try to find sence [sic] in the senseless.”

KSLA reports that the family has been living in the house for a little over a year. Roos believes the landlord of the property should be held responsible for the unsafe conditions of the home. She said, “Landlords need to be held accountable for the conditions of the homes that they let people live in. And all we want is a voice for our daughter that left us over a senseless act.”

According to a GoFundMe page created by the family, Greenlee wanted to become a veterinarian when she grew up and her love for animals was undeniable. The family says any money donated will be put toward helping animals around their community.