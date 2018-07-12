‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Waits For The Paternity Test Results, Theresa Pleads With Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 12, reveal that there will be a lot of shocking moments in Salem to kick off the end of the week, and Theresa, Abigail, Gabi, and Brady will be at the center of the storylines.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will anxiously wait for the results of her paternity test. As many Days of Our Lives fans already know, Abby recently found out that she is pregnant and she doesn’t know who the father of her unborn child is.

Abigail’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), could be the father of the child, which is what Abby is praying for, or it could be his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). As many viewers will remember, Abigail and Stefan had one night together while Abby was in the middle of her split personality drama. One of Abigail’s alter-egos, Gabby, fell head over heels in love with Stefan and the pair spent one night together before Chad walked in on them in bed together and figured out what was happening to his wife.

Abigail later left Salem to undergo some extensive therapy with her grandmother, Dr. Laura Horton (Jami Lynn Bauer), and when she returned to Salem she found out that she was pregnant and that the child could belong to Chad or Stefan. Now she’s taking a secret paternity test in hopes of getting good news.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) make one last plea to her baby daddy, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), in hopes of convincing him that they should be together with their son, Tate, as a family. Theresa has tried everything she can think of to get Brady to come running back to her. However, nothing has worked and the former couple are currently involved in a nasty custody battle for their little boy.

Could anything have prepared Eve for the bomb Brady dropped? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/nGJSinQO9R — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Brady’s current fiance, and Theresa’s very own sister, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), is going behind Brady’s back and working with Victor in hopes of helping her man win the custody case. With Victor’s help, Eve is hoping that she will secure custody of Tate for Brady and herself, and leave her sister out in the cold.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) has been rushed to the hospital after she found herself in severe pain. It seems that Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will have some devastating news to deliver to Gabi this week.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.