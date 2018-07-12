‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday July 11: Xander’s Hiding, Zoe’s Plot, Thorne & Katie Accuse Sally

Xander reveals why he is starting a new life in LA.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 11 states that Maya (Karla Mosley) talked to her father, Julius (Obba Babatundé), about Xander (Adain Bradley). She believed that there is a possibility that he was lying about who he said he was. He had given the payroll department a fake social security number. She called him to come to the office.

Xander was at Café Russe with Emma (Nia Sioux) when Maya called him. The two flirted and talked while Zoe (Kiara Barnes) watched from afar. But then Maya’s call interrupted them, and according to She Knows Soaps, he left his card with Emma so that he could pay for their bill at the café.

Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Zoe realized that this would be her chance to meet Maya. She walked toward Emma with a drink in her hand and deliberately bumped into her, making sure to spill some of her drink on her. She then had an apology to make Emma’s acquaintance. Emma said that Zoe spoke the same way that her boyfriend did, then corrected herself and said they’re not really anything yet. Zoe had a memory of her finding a note from Xander telling her that he had moved out of their apartment. Zoe tells Emma she will see her again sometime.

Armed with a secret agenda, Zoe manipulates the situation to make Emma’s acquaintance. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zQeQjjkKZm #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/izv0E1JWLJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 11, 2018

At Forrester Creations, Xander clarifies that he gave a fake social security number because he does not want anyone to find him. He told Emma and his uncle that although he told Emma that he was actually raised British, he would prefer to stay low key. Maya warned him about revealing too much about himself. He also told them that his ex-girlfriend was upset when he broke up with her and admitted that that was the reason he had moved to LA. He said that she had become obsessive.

Looks like Xander and Zoe have a complicated past. Why do you think she followed him to Los Angeles? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Kvsdg2Wen9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 11, 2018

Katie (Heather Tom), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), and Ken (Danny Woodburn) are also hard at work trying to figure out who the troll is. Bold and the Beautiful recap notes that after getting Thorne to buy him lunch that he knew who the perpetrator was hours ago – Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He said that Sally didn’t make the threats from the building.

Back at the beach house, Sally and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) have some pillow talk time. Wyatt tried to encourage Sally to be her charming self. Just then Thorne called her, and Sally excitedly exits thinking that they might want her to design something.

However, when she arrived at Forrester Creations, Thorne and Katie confronted her with the accusation that she has been making threatening comments against Hope on the HTFT website. Sally is flabbergasted and denied any wrongdoing. She even told them to go through her laptop. Katie wanted to know if it wasn’t her, who the guilty party was.