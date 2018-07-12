Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Spends Quality Time With Aunt Kourtney & Her Cousins In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson, got to spend some quality time with a few of her cousins this week. The 3-month-old bonded with Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3, and Kourt caught it all on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian documented her time babysitting her young niece, True, as she was being gushed over by her aunt and cousins via her Instagram story on Wednesday. True’s aunt posted multiple videos on her social media account of the little girl with her own children, and even revealed in one sweet video that she wanted to “suck” on True’s chubby cheeks.

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t gotten to spend much time with Khloe Kardashian and baby True. The mother and daughter spent much of their time in Cleveland after the baby’s birth, and only recently came home to L.A. However, just a day after Khloe’s return home, Kourtney left California to embark on an extended vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Now that Kourtney is home, it seems that she is getting in a lot of quality time with baby True, and letting her own children bond with their youngest cousin.

Of course, Khloe Kardashian has been called in to babysit Kourtney’s kids many times over the years, and it seems that Kourt is paying her younger sister back by watching little True for her. Recently, Khloe admitted to fans via Instagram that she was nervous about leaving her daughter to head back to work at the Good American offices, revealing she had yet to be away from her little girl for an entire day. In the video, Khloe also apologized to Kourtney for making fun of her in the past for feeling the exact same way about leaving her children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian arrived home from Italy on Monday, and by Tuesday she had reunited with Khloe Kardashian. The famous sisters spent time together in Calabasas as they celebrated Taco Tuesday with each other and their kiddos.

It seems that Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian couldn’t wait to reunite and get all of the kids together for some quality time together. While Kourtney was gone on vacation, Khloe’s daughter, True, spent a lot of time with her other cousins, and even had a special photo shoot with Kim Kardashian’s baby girl, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner’s infant daughter, Stormi. So, it only seems fair that Kourt get some extra time with Khloe and True now that she’s back in town.