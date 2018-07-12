‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Reveals How He Wants To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande

Although Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have no plans to get married anytime soon, Davidson has already tapped Queer Eye star Tan France to style him for his big day. France recently sat down with Us Weekly, and while he wouldn’t say how exactly he plans to style the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24, he did share the manner in which he wants to style him.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande blew up the internet when it was reported that the two had become engaged on June 11 after only a few weeks of dating. It wasn’t until weeks later that Davidson verbally confirmed the engagement to Jimmy Fallon after appearing on his talk show.

While there’s no word yet as to who Grande, 25, will go to for her wedding day wear, Davidson has already claimed the fashion guru, 35, as his choice of stylist, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

So what exactly are the British designer’s plans for Davidson’s big day?

Turns out, nothing too over the top. In fact, France, who previously teamed up with the SNL star to assist with his wardrobe for a sketch on the comedy show, is counting on whatever Davidson wears to “feel like him.”

“So the only thing I can say is I want it to feel like him,” France said. “What I did with him for the SNL digital was to get him out of regular style and that was obviously for a comedy bit,” he added.

tight A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

For anyone who’s seen pictures of Davidson on social media, the Set It Up actor usually dons the same casual look every time in all of the photos. He’s not a particularly snappy dresser, mostly wearing hoodies, baseball caps, regular T-shirts, and jeans, but he has been known to experiment with his looks from time to time.

However, France reveals he “loves” Davidson’s style as it compliments his “quirky” persona and wants him to continue to represent “who he is.”

“For his wedding, I would want him to feel like he’s representing who he is and what his style’s all about, because he’s quirky AF. So if he wants to continue doing that, I fully support it. I love that he loves to experiment with clothing. I want everyone to experiment with clothing! I love his style.”

France also took the time to dish on why he believes that Grande and Davidson are the ultimate couple.

“I’m super happy for them,” he said. “They are two of the nicest people I’ve come across in a long time, so I couldn’t be happier for them,” he gushed.

Although style is important, France shared what he really hopes will make the couple’s wedding day extra “special.”

“I hope what makes it so special is that they are both so lovely and that they’ve found a good partner in each other.”

Sources close to the couple have previously revealed that the duo is in no rush to walk down the aisle and are very much looking forward to a long engagement.