‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, July 11: Nick & Victor Learned Who Gets Christian!

Burning questions get answered in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, July 11, answers many questions for Genoa City residents. Victor and Nick finally learn the final decision about Christian’s custody. Plus, Phyllis thinks Billy might be cheating, and Sharon spills some of the beans about J.T. to Mariah.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) finally caught on to Billy’s (Jason Thompson) lies, but it took a bit. Because he said he planned to work late, she decided to surprise Billy at Jabot with some takeout. Summer (Hunter King) heard about her plans, and quickly stopped her mother from busting Billy who Summer knew was actually gambling and trying to win back “Jaboat.”

They go to the Club, and Summer tried to warn Billy discreetly that they were there. Phyllis, however, made Summer put her phone away. Later, she texted Billy to update him, and then a man appeared and asked Summer if she wanted to join her friend upstairs for the game. Summer played it off like the guy meant a video game, which of course, Phyllis wanted to play. Summer managed to get Phyllis to stay with her, and later at home, they discussed how great their mother/daughter time had gone.

Even so, Phyllis still couldn’t stand that Billy hadn’t texted her, so when Summer went upstairs, Phyllis split to find Billy at Jabot. She arrived at a dark office and doesn’t see Billy, just as Billy texted her he was still at the office. Oops. A worried Phyllis met Hilary (Mishael Morgan) at Crimson Lights, and Phyllis confided she felt Billy could be cheating. Hilary gave her friend the number of a private investigator just to be safe.

Speaking of Hilary, before she met with Phyllis, she had a show at the Dive Bar. During her show, Nate (Brooks Darnell) laughed from the sidelines. When the show cut to commercial, Hilary confronted the doctor, and then later, during a segment on health, he weighed in loudly from the sidelines. Obviously, Hilary did not love it.

Later Nate confronted Victor because Victor failed to follow the treatment plan Nate drew up. Victor told Nate he had a lot of things to take care of, but Nate let his patient know in no uncertain terms that he wouldn’t continue to be his doctor if Victor didn’t straighten up and follow the plan. The Moustache better take his health seriously.

While waiting at home to hear the word about Christian’s custody, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asked Sharon (Sharon Case) if J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) had been at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) the night he disappeared. Instead of telling her daughter the whole truth, Sharon told Mariah that she did help J.T. disappear. Mariah couldn’t believe that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) just let him go, but Sharon assured her everybody just wanted J.T. gone.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrived home, and Sharon worried he lost the custody case. Then, he showed her that Christian came back with him, and said that the arbitrator ruled in his favor because Victor hid his health issues. They enjoyed a beautiful welcome home.