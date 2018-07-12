Vanessa Hudgens Gives Kourtney Kardashian A Run For Her Money In Black Bathing Suit, Tries ‘Barbie Feet’ Pose

Vanessa Hudgens is twinning with Kourtney Kardashian in her latest bathing suit photo. The High School Musical star has been busy showing off her impressive collection of swimwear on Instagram, and one of her swimsuits is strikingly similar to a revealing one-piece that the oldest Kardashian recently rocked during her Italian getaway. So who wore it better, Vanessa with her “Barbie feet,” or Kourtney with her boat seat?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, 29-year-old Hudgens is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her boyfriend, 26-year-old The Shannara Chronicles star Austin Butler. The actor doesn’t appear in any of his girlfriend’s recent swimsuit photos, which are rather numerous, so it seems as though he’s been tasked with taking them. On Wednesday, Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share two of these sexy snapshots in a slideshow.

In both of the images, Hudgens is rocking a black one-piece bathing suit featuring high-cut sides that show off every inch of her legs, as well as a generous portion of her pelvic area. The arm openings of the swimsuit are also cut low on the sides, showing off even more skin and making the barest hint of side-boob visible.

“Last day in paradise,” Hudgens captioned the photos, which were taken on the shore of a gorgeous beach with bright white sand and azure water.

Last day in paradise ???? A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jul 11, 2018 at 4:38pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens is posing with “Barbie feet” in her blissful beach photos. According to Cosmopolitan, this is becoming a popular trend among those who love to share swimsuit snapshots on social media. It’s also an incredibly simple pose to pull off; all you have to do is point your toes, which makes your legs look just a bit longer. It’s named after the doll that has it all because her dainty plastic toes are perpetually pointed so that they’ll fit in her high heels.

You don’t have to be standing up to pull off the Barbie feet look, but a seated Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have her visible foot pointed in a swimsuit snapshot that she recently shared with her Instagram followers. Instead, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has it lying flat on the seat of a luxury boat. As you can see, her one-piece bathing suit appears to be a carbon copy of the one that Hudgens is wearing.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Unlike Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian decided to find a way to get her shirtless boyfriend, 25-year-old model Younes Bendjima, in her photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some Kardashian fans think that Kourtney looks better than ever in her swimsuit snapshot, but does she look better than Vanessa Hudgens? Perhaps it’s best to just call this swimwear showdown a draw.