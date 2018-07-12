WWE News: Goldust Reveals The One Goal He Has Left In Wrestling, And Rusev Talks Championship Opportunity

Dustin Rhodes recently had surgery on both of his knees, but the WWE superstar still has one goal left to accomplish in his career.

Dustin Runnels, who goes by Dustin Rhodes (to tribute his late father, Dusty) and as Goldust in the WWE, has achieved numerous accomplishments in the industry, including becoming a WCW United States champion and a three-time WWE Intercontinental champion, but there is one goal the wrestler has left to achieve. The WWE legend recently conducted a Q&A on Twitter with the hashtag #GoldieIsANationalTreasure, and as Ringside News documented, there is only one thing left he has to accomplish in professional wrestling, to win the world title. As seen in the tweet below, Dustin didn’t specify which championship he was referring to, but it should be noted that the two main titles in the WWE are not referred to as a “world title” (WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship).

Fans started speculating that the NWA World Championship would be the likely one for him to go after. Of course, he is currently signed with the WWE, so this would have to take place after his contract is up. Dustin recently underwent surgery on both of his knees, as EWrestling reported, and it’s unclear on when he will return to the WWE. The 49-year-old has wrestled for the majority of his life and topping off his career with a world title run would be a well-deserved send-off when that time comes.

Win the World title. That’s it. Nothing else https://t.co/YxJlHPGz9A — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018

In other WWE news, another superstar is looking for a major title run. As ESPN reported, Rusev spoke with the media outlet before his recent match on Tuesday’s SmackDown. “The Bulgarian Brute” shared his feelings about his championship opportunity at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view where he will challenge the champion, AJ Styles. He told ESPN that becoming champion is on his bucket list and expounded,

“That spot is always getting tighter and tighter, but why not? A man can always dream. I’ve been focused and I’m in the zone. I’ve been training harder than any other day.”

Rusev added that it’s great he’s finally been able to climb all the way to the top and described how hard he’s been working.

“I’ve worked hard enough and done everything I’ve needed to do. It just feels good that I have this opportunity, and I’m not going to waste it.”

Rusev, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, signed with the WWE eight years ago in 2010. After working in developmental territories for four years, including Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT, he was brought up to the main roster in 2014. He immediately received a huge push by having an impressive undefeated streak.

WWE

After feuding with top-tier superstars, such as John Cena, seemingly, the WWE didn’t know what to do with Rusev. He was placed in mid-card spots and started losing on a regular basis. But over the course of the last eight months, the superstar’s popularity has soared with the “Rusev Day” gimmick, and his merchandise is now one of the top sellers in the company, as reported by ESPN. This helped open the door to his Extreme Rules opportunity, and this Sunday may mark his first WWE Championship win.