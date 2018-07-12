Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Being Bullied’ After Landing On The Cover Of ‘Forbes’

Jenner is on track to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in history

At 20 years old, Kylie Jenner is impressive in her own right. The makeup mogul behind the famous Kylie Cosmetics line is on track to becoming a self-made billionaire as her makeup line is currently worth a staggering $900 million. To highlight her accomplishment, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star was tapped to grace the cover of the August issue of Forbes Magazine, which is hailing her as the “Cosmetics Queen.”

While her fans have showered her with nothing but kind words since the magazine’s debut, according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Jenner is apparently “being bullied” by critics who don’t believe she deserved the honor in the first place.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenner is set to break history by becoming the youngest self-made billionaire period; surpassing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who hit the billionaire dollar mark at 23. Being the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian sisters, she’s also the wealthiest. Talk about impressive!

What makes Jenner’s accomplishment all the more impressive is that her cosmetics line is only two years old and she owns the entire business herself.

While most would consider Jenner, who’s not even old enough to legally consume alcohol, a huge success, she’s apparently receiving some unwarranted backlash over her Forbes cover. According to an insider, Jenner feels that she is not “getting the respect” she and others would argue she’s rightfully earned.

“Kylie is sad that she is not getting the respect she feels she worked hard for and earned. She has worked so hard on her cosmetics line, no one handed it to her and there was no blueprint to follow. Since day one she’s been the driving force behind making Kylie Cosmetics a $900 million-dollar business.”

With over 100 million followers on her Instagram, the social media outlet has been fruitful in providing Jenner her own platform in which to promote and showcase her business, which many would argue is very important, especially considering that the makeup line can be a hard sell.

“She feels she is being disrespected and deserves the credit for all her hard work and marketing genius,” the insider added.

Apparently, critics believe that the main reason for Jenner’s success is due to her namesake and her appearance in KUWTK; therefore, her makeup empire was bound to basically sell itself.

However, the “haters” won’t hinder the young businesswoman and, in fact, only add “fuel” to her work ethic.

“As usual there are people trying to ruin her moment and unfortunately the nasty comments about how she doesn’t deserve this really do hurt her. It hurts because she feels like she’s being bullied all over again. But at the end of the day, the negative comments and haters are only fuel for her to work harder and make another billion dollars.”

If anything, one can argue that Jenner is lucky to be growing up in a time where social media is a widely popular tool in terms of free advertising and spreading the word. The fact that Jenner has mastered this ability at such a young age is what truly makes her accomplishment remarkable.