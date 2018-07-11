Josiah Duggar’s New Wife Lauren Swanson Gets Patriotic When Describing Their First Kiss

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are finally opening up about what it was like to lock lips for the first time. Like all pious Duggar couples have done in the past, the young lovebirds decided to wait until their wedding day to share their first kiss. They recently talked to People about the intense experience, and Lauren found a rather explosive way to describe it.

Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 19, tied the knot on June 30, just days before they and their families celebrated the Fourth of July, so perhaps that’s why Lauren had the patriotic holiday on her mind when she was asked about how it felt to share a smooch with her husband. She’d never been kissed before she and Josiah were pronounced husband and wife in front of their family members, friends, and a Counting On camera crew. However, Lauren didn’t say that she felt nervous at all as she stood there with all those eyes on her, so perhaps she was too busy savoring the moment to feel self-conscious.

“It was like an early Fourth of July!” she said of her wedding day kiss. “It was explosive and wonderful.”

Josiah Duggar agreed that their first kiss was pretty darn special, but he didn’t compare it to a fireworks display. Instead, he seemed to imply that there’s still some room for improvement.

“It was perfect, but I plan on practicing more for the next 70 years or so to continuing perfecting it!”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some Duggar fans expressed concern about Josiah and Lauren’s marriage after seeing a video of the newlyweds interacting with each other a few days after their wedding. Lauren appeared to pull away from Josiah a bit when he kissed her, and this sparked speculation that there’s already trouble in paradise for the young couple. However, Josiah and Lauren told People that they’re anything but unhappy. Lauren described being married as “like a dream,” and she revealed that she’s already thinking about taking another big step with the man she just started courting five months ago.

“We both love kids a lot,” she said. “We are looking forward to raising a family together.”

It didn’t take long for the Duggar couple that tied the knot a few months ahead of Josiah and Lauren to have some big baby news to announce. Last December, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell broke the news that they were expecting their first child. As reported by People, the couple had only been married for three months when they revealed that they were about to become parents. If Lauren gets pregnant just as quickly, this means that she and Josiah could make a baby announcement as early as October.

Duggar fans can catch up on all their favorite couples and their little ones when Counting On returns to TLC on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET.